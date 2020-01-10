Beyonce and Jay-Z send more champagne after Reese Witherspoon asks for a sip at the Golden Globes

Instagram

Beyonce Knowles and her husband surprise the star of & # 39; Good Morning Show & # 39; with an Ace of Spade champagne box after sharing it with her at the Golden Globe Awards.

Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z gifted Reese witherspoon a case of rapper Armand de Brignac champagne, commonly known as Ace of Spades, after the actress shared an edited snapshot of herself with the couple.

The "Legally blonde"The actress published a hilarious photograph of herself floating on the couple while they drank the champagne they brought to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and it seems that the image did not go unnoticed by the star of" Formation "and her boyfriend

When Reese returned home to Los Angeles from a trip to New York, she was greeted with a beautiful bouquet and a drink box from the musical couple.

"I just came home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here and a 43-year-old Ace of Spades champagne box"Big little lies"The actress shared in her Instagram story.

The package included a note that simply said: "More water: Jay and Bey."

Reese shared his first sip of the drink with his mother, Betty, who described the champagne as "delicious." "The morning show"The star agreed, sprouting up," It's really good. "

"Greetings guys, thank you very much!" She finished the video while toasting with her mother.

Jay has had a long-standing participation in Armand de Brignac since the mid-2000s.