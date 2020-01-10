Beth Chapman's daughter, Cecily drags the dog The supposed new bounty hunter lover – Share your mother's video talking about faith!

Amid all the controversy about Dog the Bounty Hunter, apparently dating old friend Moon Angell just a few months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman, his daughter Cecily turned to social media to share a video of Beth talking about faith . According to Cecily, the woman also moved with Duane, in the house he and Beth used to share together!

It all started with a woman named Tami sharing a clip of the deceased star talking to her about religion and the devil along with the hashtag "For the Love of Beth,quot; that has spread on social media as a tribute to her.

Tami seems to have a friendship with the late Beth, who died in June at the age of 51.

Therefore, he also addressed rumors that Dog had moved with Moon Angell in the caption.

The post was retweeted by Beth's daughter and is now going viral for that.

Some Ppl R willing to betray 2 years of friendship only 2B in the spotlight.

Those who R mourn the loss of a spouse R are not yet prepared 2 date. A husband distraught with pain may cling to a new relationship prematurely out of despair 4 love and physical contact. #ForTheLoveOfBETH pic.twitter.com/plMLD2va4H – tami-henrickson (@ tamihenrickson1) January 9, 2020

In his own legend, Cecily stressed that while he wanted to keep quiet about the matter, he couldn't help wondering what kind of & # 39; friend & # 39; He would move with his dead friend's husband in his own house and then act as he had. nothing bad!

‘I've been very quiet about the circumstances, but what & # 39; friend & # 39; move to a dead friend's house with her husband? AND ACTS HOW DID NOT DO ANY EVIL? ", Wrote.

In the end, the daughter also added a "narcissist," of course, referring to Angell.



