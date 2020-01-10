Behind the attack on the campus in India, some see a far-right agenda

NEW DELHI – For decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and its affiliates have struggled to control one of India's most fertile ideological recruitment grounds: university campuses.
That project broke out in violence last weekend, when masked men and women stormed the New Delhi campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, one of India's leading liberal institutions.
Witnesses said police officers waited while the students were attacked with bars and bricks. Some assailants shouted slogans associated with Mr. Modi's ruling party and its parent organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RS.S., which for decades has aspired to turn India into a Hindu nation.
"They threw stones at us, stones the size of half the bricks," said Sucharita Sen, a geography teacher, who received a blow to the head and needed stitches. He was bleeding profusely, he said, adding: "I saw the face of terror."
Mr. Modi's government initially condemned the violence. But some ministers, along with others in the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, tried to justify it. "For too long, leftists have been treated with gloves for children," the branch of the party in the state of Karnataka said on twitter. "It is not surprising that this,quot; good race for nothing "has grown like an herb."
As protests continue throughout India against Mr. Modi's controversial citizenship law, universities have become targets, with far-right groups accused of attacking places seen as hot spots for "anti-national,quot; activism . Some analysts saw the attack well orchestrated on Sunday as something else: a milestone in the upward struggle of the Hindu nationalist movement for control over the influential university and over Indian higher education in general.
"For the Modi government, J.N.U. has been a symbol of the territory they have not been able to capture," said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, an author who studied the R.S. during years. "They are projecting it as a symbol of everything that is bad in this country, and that is why they need to destroy it."
Mukhopadhyay said the attack was a precursor to the closure of the university and "try to remodel it."
The university is named after Jawaharlal Nehru, one of the founding fathers of India, who resisted the idea of establishing a religious state. Over the years, the campus cultivated a reputation of supporting minority-led resistance movements and questioning the revisionist stories of India driven by far-right Hindus.
Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the battle of the Hindu right for influence on young minds has intensified. Observers say that by 2016, Jawaharlal Nehru University had become A much more frequent topic of debate among the high-ranking officials of the ruling party, who questioned the morality of the students and their education.
The students and the university faculty said the freedoms there had been eroded since the election of Mr. Modi, whose government appointed administrators affiliated with R.S.S. for the University. In the hours after Sunday's attack, staunch supporters of Mr. Modi's party called for the university to close.
While leftist ideas have long prevailed in the university and in many of the main campuses of India, the R.S.S. He has worked to instill his ideology of the extreme right at a much younger age. He runs his own network of schools and encourages children to join physical training programs interspersed with Hindu religious rituals.
At the university level, the R.S.S. oversees the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, one of the largest and oldest student unions in India. At first, that group denied his participation in Sunday's attack and blamed him for "communist thugs."
Since protests began in India last month for the Citizens Amendment Act passed by Parliament, which many consider clearly discriminatory towards Muslims and a threat to the nation's secular foundation, most eruptions of violence have been attributed to the police, who has been accused of torturing teenage protesters, throwing tear gas canisters at a university library and killing protesters.
But the attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where several demonstrations against the law were held, suggested that extremist teams had begun to mobilize against the protesters, with the complicity of the authorities.
Students interviewed on campus immediately after the attack said police did nothing while the mob attacked people and sang politically charged slogans, including "Hail Lord Ram," a reference to a Hindu deity. That phrase has become a battle cry for Hindu nationalists.
No arrests have been made in the Mafia attack, although a criminal complaint has been filed against "unknown persons." In an interview, Shalini Singh, a police officer who leads an investigation team, said: "What the students have told me is confidential," declining to comment further. Police have said they quickly stopped the attack, although the students said it lasted more than an hour.
At a demonstration last month, Pinky Chaudhary, president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, another far-right group, urged members to attack students at the university. "The tomb of J.N.U. will be excavated in the Hindustan soil," shouted members of his group, using a Hindu nationalist name for India.
In an interview, Chaudhary claimed responsibility for violence on Sunday. He said his organization had sent about 250 activists to the campus, as reinforcements, he said, after the attack began, and that they threw bricks at students who believed they were opposed to citizenship law.
"The J.N.U. students are communists and had to learn a lesson," he said. Police said the group was being investigated
Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a leading public intellectual, said the Modi government was legitimizing the force against people deemed harmful to its nationalist project, including minorities, secularists and protesters.
"There is no way to get away from the fact that hunting their own citizens as anti-nationals is now part of the ideological construction of this government." He wrote in a column for The Indian Express. "The state, directly or through representatives, will encourage violence against anyone who is not in tune with him."
The violence on Sunday was related, at least in part, to protests of months between groups of students at the university over rate increases.
Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the R.S.S, opposed these protests. The leftist groups of the campus rejected, some say strongly, cutting off the computer servers and blocking the class registration.
By last weekend, the students said, the dispute had evolved beyond the issue of fees. Fights broke out, buildings were destroyed and people on both sides reported injuries. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris had promised to retaliate Sunday night, according to the students. The Indian media tracked WhatsApp exchanges to the group, with a message asking members to "hit the anti-nationals."
On Sunday, a couple hundred people gathered outside a dormitory for what they called a peace march and a discussion about recent violence. Anoushka Barua, a graduate student, said that dozens of people with their faces covered rushed out of a nearby shelter singing "Hail Lord Ram." Four other students said they heard the same slogan.
Witnesses said the mob threw stones, hitting Professor Sen and others. Ms. Barua said the students and faculty were "running for their lives,quot; while the attackers chased people to the dormitories. In a shelter, they broke windows and sprayed an irritant that caused the cough while a security guard watched, according to the students who were there and a video of the attack.
Bharat Sharma, a student studying German, said he was hanging out with friends in a shelter when he heard people shout, "Communists, get out!" For 15 minutes, he said, the attackers tried to tear down his door; He speculated that it was because he had hung a Bob Marley sign outside. They broke a window, he said, allowing them to look inside the room.
"We said:" We are ordinary students, neither leftists nor rightists, "Sharma recalled telling them. He said the attackers left after one of them recognized his friend and said:" They are not commies. They are not. Leave them."
After about an hour, the crowd dispersed, witnesses said. Injured students were transferred to a trauma center. Hundreds of far-right activists stayed near the campus, threatening journalists, destroying an ambulance Y Screaming, "The traitors of the country, shoot the scoundrels!"
Surya Prakash, a blind student who was among those beaten in his dormitories, said the experience had shaken him to the bottom.
"I feel phobia now, of people who come to kill me when I hear the knock on the door," he said. "We were just studying."
Maria Abi-Habib and Sameer Yasir contributed the reports.
%MINIFYHTML158b85b2d0770846f6ed6369e3e3fbfe9%