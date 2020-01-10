Behind the attack on the campus in India, some see a far-right agenda

Since protests began in India last month for the Citizens Amendment Act passed by Parliament, which many consider clearly discriminatory towards Muslims and a threat to the nation's secular foundation, most eruptions of violence have been attributed to the police, who has been accused of torturing teenage protesters, throwing tear gas canisters at a university library and killing protesters.

But the attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where several demonstrations against the law were held, suggested that extremist teams had begun to mobilize against the protesters, with the complicity of the authorities.

Students interviewed on campus immediately after the attack said police did nothing while the mob attacked people and sang politically charged slogans, including "Hail Lord Ram," a reference to a Hindu deity. That phrase has become a battle cry for Hindu nationalists.

No arrests have been made in the Mafia attack, although a criminal complaint has been filed against "unknown persons." In an interview, Shalini Singh, a police officer who leads an investigation team, said: "What the students have told me is confidential," declining to comment further. Police have said they quickly stopped the attack, although the students said it lasted more than an hour.

At a demonstration last month, Pinky Chaudhary, president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, another far-right group, urged members to attack students at the university. "The tomb of J.N.U. will be excavated in the Hindustan soil," shouted members of his group, using a Hindu nationalist name for India.

In an interview, Chaudhary claimed responsibility for violence on Sunday. He said his organization had sent about 250 activists to the campus, as reinforcements, he said, after the attack began, and that they threw bricks at students who believed they were opposed to citizenship law.