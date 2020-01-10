BDO World Championship: Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki will face each other in the women's final | Darts news





Mikuru Suzuki is still in progress to retain his crown

Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki will face each other in the BDO Women's World Championship final, after beating Corrine Hammond and Beau Greaves, respectively.

Ashton, the best seeder, did not lose a leg on the way to a comfortable 2-0 victory, as she dealt with business efficiently in the afternoon session. Lancashire Rose will look for a fifth world title when he faces the reigning champion in Saturday night's decision.

Suzuki had to dig deep, and was lucky at times during his 2-1 victory over the teenage feeling Beau Greaves. The 16-year-old made a costly mistake in the decisive stage of the first set. In front of 51, the first dart found treble 19 instead of the single, therefore it bursts. It was not necessary to ask the Japanese star twice, and he punished her deeply.

Although Greaves recovered to level it at 1-1, Suzuki was able to rely on his experience to see the final set.

BDO World Championship: Friday results of the men Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman Mario Vandenbogaerde 5-3 David Evans Jim Williams 5-1 Paul Hogan Scott Mitchell 5-4 Scott Waites Women's Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Beau Greaves

In the men's draw, Scott Mitchell beat Scott Waites in a classic. In what was a meeting of two former champions, & # 39; Scotty Dog & # 39; beat the winner of the Grand Slam 2010 5-4, to move to the semifinal.

Second-seeded Jim Williams broke into the last four with a comprehensive victory over Paul Hogan. Hogan, 56, was the tournament's way of reaching the quarterfinals, but he couldn't maintain those standards since his three-dart average dropped by more than 17 points, between his Thursday and Friday games.

In the afternoon session, there were victories for Wayne Warren and Mario Vandenbogaerde.