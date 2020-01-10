Baby Mama by Chris Brown, the image of Raunchy Shower by Ammika Harris was derailed by a very personal question: her response led to criticism

Although Ammika Harris and Chris Brown have been very reserved about their relationship and have tried to hide the pregnancy of the 26-year-old from public opinion, it seems that now young parents cannot get enough of their young son, Aeko Brown, and they're not afraid to show it to the world.

Rumors that the model and the singer were expecting a child together swirled for months, but neither addressed the gossip until her baby was born.

Aeko's arrival in the world was finally announced when her two parents went to social networks to share a photograph of the newborn baby.

Recently, Harris shared an adorable video clip of his baby in a new story on his Instagram page that showed his little man while he was lying and looking at the camera.

In addition, Brown's song, "With You," could be heard playing in the background.

The music was not chosen at random, since some lines of the song's lyrics were written on the footage: "You mean to me what I mean to you / And together, baby, there's nothing we won't do."

The model also had crazy fans with a photo of the shower.

A fan asked the model: Harris, what are your secrets to stay positive for real?

She replied: "Train your mind to put aside situations / circumstances that you cannot control."

One critic declared: “Her secret is that she has been stalking Kae and Chris, and she tries to be like Kae! She is Thai, and Thai girls don't care if her man has other females as long as he can get what he wants. And that was Chris, fame, baby, money. She has it all now, she plays all of you. I think she did a voodoo crap too. This is how she says she meditates hahaha 😂. I feel bad for Chris! And I don't hate, that's the period of truth! People know her. They know what she tries to do.

A supporter defended Harris by saying this: "Totally agree with that 💯 (the positive attracts the positive."

Aeko is the first son of Harris and the second of Brown, since he is also the father of his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, who he received with his ex-girlfriend, Nia Guzman.

Meanwhile, Brown and Harris have been dating for about four years, and it is rumored that they even separated several months before the model's pregnancy.

However, after it was revealed that Brown would become a father for the second time, he allegedly promised that he would take care of his new son in every possible way.



