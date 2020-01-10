Azriel Clary's father heads to his daughter's fight with Joycelyn Savage

Azriel Clary's father has intervened in his daughter's shocking fight with Joycelyn Savage, which was broadcast live on social media.

"I just want everyone to know that this shit is not a game, so none of these girls has passed. And I think people care more about their channels and their stories than tell the truth … listen, my daughter understood a life out of this fucking YouTube shit, "Angelo Clary said in a video.

"And all those who try to bring an exclusive and all this, that shit needs to be rejected. Because part of this shit is a lot of lies that some of these people just said,quot; Everyone will hear directly from my daughter when she is ready to open the mouth to the world and talk … not everyone has to go to anyone else's channel, "he continued.

It's not clear exactly who he means, but a popular YouTube blogger jumped on his channel on the day of the fight, to give a scoop on the fight. The vlogger revealed that Azriel had been talking and meeting with his brother in secret for weeks and that Azriel is already cooperating with the feds in his case against Kelly.

"You will understand it here. You don't give anything about anything related to people's safety or anything like this. I don't know if you think this is a game or this about the news, but people's feelings are involved. A lot of people it hurts behind this shit. Families hurt. It hurts. Cities hurt, my city hurts. There are many things that hurt right now. " He continued: "These girls have been through a traumatic situation, especially even the situation with Joy. She has been through something … This guy screwed up these girls. And that's the truth. That's the truth of the matter. Then they run around talking about my daughter. That's fine! They can say whatever they want, but nobody has gone through that experience but her. No one has gone through that experience but Joy. No one has gone through that experience except Halle, and the rest of these young women. "