Azriel Clary asks people to love and hug her while she reunites with her parents

Many years have passed for Azriel Clary, since she spent most of her young adult life in an alleged relationship R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage. Well, after enduring what she says was brainwashed and manipulated, it seems that Azriel has finally reunited with her family.

In R. Kelly's documentary, Azriel's parents made it clear that they hadn't had contact with her for years. They claimed that Kells held her hostage and that he was not allowing Azriel to see them. Initially, Azriel maintained that he was safe and wanted to be with R. Kelly, but not anymore!

After having a physical altercation with Joycelyn for unclear reasons, Azriel has posted photos and videos of her reunion with her family. She smiles, and her father has expressed her gratitude for having her 22-year-old son at home.

In a series of tweets, Azriel asks people to empathize with her and apologizes to the public.

It's still unclear what happened between Azriel and Joycelyn, but while Kells is still behind bars, Azriel has returned to where he says he always wanted to be.

Stay with us while this story continues to unfold, Roomies!

