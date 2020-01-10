Azriel Clary asks people to love and hug her while she reunites with her parents

Many years have passed for Azriel Clary, since she spent most of her young adult life in an alleged relationship R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage. Well, after enduring what she says was brainwashed and manipulated, it seems that Azriel has finally reunited with her family.

In R. Kelly's documentary, Azriel's parents made it clear that they hadn't had contact with her for years. They claimed that Kells held her hostage and that he was not allowing Azriel to see them. Initially, Azriel maintained that he was safe and wanted to be with R. Kelly, but not anymore!

After having a physical altercation with Joycelyn for unclear reasons, Azriel has posted photos and videos of her reunion with her family. She smiles, and her father has expressed her gratitude for having her 22-year-old son at home.

Nobody wakes up and says "today I will be manipulated, taken advantage of or kidnapped,quot; … those are things that you simply cannot control. I never thought that I and the victim would be in the same sentence because I was also in denial … but once you realize it, you realize it. 💫 – Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 10, 2020

In a series of tweets, Azriel asks people to empathize with her and apologizes to the public.

I just want people to hug me, love me and forgive me because I'm young … and I just didn't know it. Please do not crucify me for not being well informed. 🙏🏿🦋 – Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 10, 2020

It's still unclear what happened between Azriel and Joycelyn, but while Kells is still behind bars, Azriel has returned to where he says he always wanted to be.

