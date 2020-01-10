Azriel Clary & # 39; back home & # 39; with his family after the fight with Joycelyn Savage!

Azriel Clary, an alleged victim and ex-girlfriend of R. Kelly, is back home with her family.

"The battle is won because he is still here, still alive, still breathing and, although he lost some years of his life, he is still here to tell his story," Azriel's mother, Alice Clary, told PEOPLE. "Because I chose not to keep her isolated in her life, she is here now and we can say that the victory was won because she finally regained consciousness and is back home with her family."

The nation was surprised earlier this week after seeing Azriel and Joycelyn Savage enter a physical altercation on Instagram Live.

"People don't understand that she's hurt," Alice explained. "This man lied to her for years, and she was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that was what she thought she was."

Alice also shared that although Azriel is now 22 years old, she still has the mind of a 17-year-old girl, since during her time with Kelly, her mental development and potential growth stagnated. Alice is fiercely protective of her daughter and wants the denial to stop.

"Everyone wants to hit her and throw her under the bus and this and that, and they really do not understand that she is still a young woman who has a life to live and this is crazy. This is my son and I have been able to not realize of what people think of me. Saying things like "Oh, it's the mother's fault." You know what? Think how you want because you're not walking in my damn shoes, and that's how it is. "