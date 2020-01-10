Avril Lavigne shares message of hope after the revelation of Lyme disease by Justin Bieber

%MINIFYHTMLb67111d15f340ed087c610af3f27194e9% %MINIFYHTMLb67111d15f340ed087c610af3f27194e10%

WENN / Instar / Michael Wright

While sending support to fellow Canadian singer, the & # 39; Head Above Water & # 39; singer promises & # 39; create awareness and funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Avril Lavigne has sent his support to his fellow Canadian singer Justin Bieber, after the "Yummy" star revealed that he suffered from Lyme disease.

The singer of "Sk8r Boi" presented her own diagnosis of tick-borne disease in 2015, and since then she has become a kind of spokesperson for people suffering from the disease.

Then, when Justin announced that he had the disease, Avril was one of the first to respond, offering help in any way he could.

%MINIFYHTMLb67111d15f340ed087c610af3f27194e11% %MINIFYHTMLb67111d15f340ed087c610af3f27194e12%

"Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people who have this debilitating disease!" she started. "The people I love and care about and many friends and admirers that I have come across. To all those affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for most of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life … "

Avril continued: "I never want others to suffer the way I did, and that is why it is now my mission to create awareness and funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of the income of each program in the rest of La #HeadAboveWater tour and merchandising sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and support! "

<br />

After his announcement, Justin was trolled by numerous people, but he didn't let those who hate him tear him down, since he tweeted that he was focusing on the good of his life.

"I see a lot of people here creating lies and saying they expect me to lose in everything I do," he wrote on Twitter. "Well, I hope everyone wins. I hope that whatever they want in life will happen to them. Regardless of how they feel for me, I return their love."