ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic helped Serbia reach the semifinals | Tennis news





Novak Djokovic helped his country, Serbia, clean up Canada in the ATP Cup

Serbia completed a clean sweep of Canada to organize a semi-final clash of the ATP Cup with Russia.

Novak Djokovic closed the deal after fighting from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) over Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov was ahead in the first set since the No. 2 in the world doubled in deuce to 4-4 and the Canadian took advantage.

But Djokovic came back stronger in the second and shattered his opponent in the tiebreaker of the third set when he ran to a 5-0 lead and became his fourth game point.

This sealed the undisputed 2-0 lead after Serbia's No. 2 Dusan Lajovic put his side in a quick start, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in less than two hours.

Brisbane had incredible support, but this has taken him to a different level. All the Serbian people left today. They were sometimes compromised a little too much, and Denis was legitimately upset at times, you know, with the sounds, but it really was an atmosphere similar to the Davis Cup. I mean, the ATP Cup provides these kinds of opportunities for players to experience something they don't experience in 90 percent of tournaments. Novak Djokovic on the special atmosphere of the ATP Cup

In the dead rubber doubles match, Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki completed a 6-3 and 6-2 victory over Peter Polansky and Adil Shamasdin in less than an hour.

