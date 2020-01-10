At the UN, the United States and Iran invoke article 51 to justify military actions | News

%MINIFYHTML534873a73b17b05cab4892e9b609b44d9% %MINIFYHTML534873a73b17b05cab4892e9b609b44d10%

Iranian and American officials have met at the United Nations for the first time since the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, was unable to attend the session in New York because the United States refused to grant him a visa.

The United States has continued to justify the murder of Soleimani, but found limited support for its action, even among its own allies.

James Bays of Al Jazeera reports from the UN.