Aston Villa points to Pepe Reina as cover of Tom Heaton | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML93fca29bc7f323342c3b40aa861b00b59% %MINIFYHTML93fca29bc7f323342c3b40aa861b00b510%







Pepe Reina of AC Milan has become a main objective for Aston Villa

The former Liverpool player, Pepe Reina, is the main goal of Aston Villa goalkeepers, as they seek to cover Tom Heaton's injury that ends the season.

%MINIFYHTML93fca29bc7f323342c3b40aa861b00b511% %MINIFYHTML93fca29bc7f323342c3b40aa861b00b512%

Dean Smith is looking for an experienced archer, who can step directly aside, although it is understood that he is reconsidering his priorities after the impressive performance of Orjan Nyland in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Leicester in the middle of the week.

A Villa vs Man City Live

Reina has played 13 games in the last two seasons for AC Milan, and although she is eager to have more game time, she has not yet sold with the idea of ​​returning to England.

The Spanish international made 285 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2014 and has won 36 games.

Orjan Nyland impressed against Leicester in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup

Smith's overwhelming priority remains to sign at least one striker before the end of the month.

Villa didn't have a fit forward in the team for a 1-1 draw with Leicester at King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Smith said Friday that he could play without a forward against Manchester City on Sunday, live Sky Sports, due to the crisis of injuries in the center-front.

Villa is one point above the last three in weekend games.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.