Ashley Roberts remembers "hard time" trying to freeze her eggs

Pussycat Dolls singer responds to the story of Amy Schumer's IVF treatment by revealing her own painful experience of trying to freeze her eggs a couple of years ago.

The kitten dolls Star, 38, shared his experience during a conversation about her "Heart breakfast"radio show, in response to the actress Amy SchumerOn Thursday, January 9, 2020, a night post detailing your exhausting IVF treatment.

"Amy Schumer has revealed that she has IVF and said she feels quite careless about it. She and her husband are trying to have another baby, they had a child last year and she just isn't having a good time," she said. "singer said.

"He has been on treatment for about a week: he posted an online picture of his stomach that was bruised and has approached Instagram to try to get advice."

Detailing her own "horrible" experience with fertility treatments, Ashley, who is dating a dancer Giovanni PerniceHe added, "Now I tried to freeze my eggs a couple of years ago, and I also had the bruises and injected my stomach and it's horrible."

In revealing that she took "all the hormones and everything," the star confessed, "It didn't really work for me, which I wasn't fully aware that could happen, but bless it, I know it's a difficult time."

Next to a snap of his bruised belly, "I feel pretty"the star Amy, who received her son Gene last year with her chef husband Chris Fischer, revealed that he was undergoing treatment as the couple "is finding out what to do to give Gene a brother."