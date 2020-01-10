As tensions between the United States and Iran increase, Iraq is caught in the middle

Pompeo replied that the United States He would not do such a thing, despite the frequent saying of the military that he is a guest of the Iraqi government and will comply with the demands of his host.

"We are happy to continue the conversation with the Iraqis about the correct structure," he told a news conference on Friday. But the US mission in Iraq is to train Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State, he said, and "we will continue that mission."

After the vote of the Iraqi Parliament on Sunday, President Trump threatened to impose "very large sanctions,quot; on Iraq if he overthrew US forces, "sanctions like they had never seen before." He also said that Iraq would have to reimburse the United States for billions of dollars that it had invested in a major air base there.

But for many Iraqis, throwing out Americans a long time ago. Although many remain grateful that the United States overthrew the longtime dictator Saddam Hussein and fought alongside Iraqi forces to expel the Islamic State, they are still hurt by American military mistakes and decisions, including massive civilian casualties during the war that He followed the American invasion. and the humiliating abuse of prisoners in Abu Ghraib.

The recent US airstrikes killed Iranian proxy fighters who were also members of the Iraqi security forces, and many Iraqis considered them heroes for their role in the fight against the Islamic State. The drop that broke the glass seems to have been the US attack with drones last week that killed the Iranian military leader Major General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq, the armed groups that have fought against the State Islamic.

"We are in a state of enthusiasm in Iraq," Mr. al-Hunain said. "The process of withdrawal from the United States claims a part of Iraq's dignity after air strikes and violations of Iraqi sovereignty."