As tensions between the United States and Iran increase, Iraq is caught in the middle

BAGHDAD – The walls of the US embassy in Baghdad were still on fire and members of pro-Iranian armed groups were singing threats outside, when the Iraqi prime minister tried to explain the situation to President Trump.
"Iraq is among friends who are 5,000 miles from us and a neighbor we have had for 5,000 years," Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said in a New Year's phone call with Trump, according to a close advisor, Abdul Hussain. Al-hunain. “We cannot change geography and we cannot change history, and this is the reality in Iraq. "
Iraq is caught in a vise.
Many Iraqis were furious because the United States violated their country's sovereignty by carrying out air strikes on Iraqi soil. A series of attacks in December killed at least two dozen members of an Iraqi pro-Iranian military unit, provoking the assault on the US embassy.
But accessing political pressure to rid the country of US troops would be a "disaster,quot; for Iraq, militarily and economically, a senior Iraqi official said.
The main mission of the approximately 5,200 US troops stationed in a handful of bases around Iraq is to help the country fight against the Islamic State. If they leave, the official said, not only would it hinder that battle, but it would have a lot of side effects, from the departure of troops from other coalition countries to serious financial difficulties if, as President Trump has threatened, states United should impose economic sanctions.
"Yes, there is great pressure from our people for the troops to leave," said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak with journalists. "But we can withstand this great pressure much better than we can withstand the departure of Americans."
For now, however, Mr. Abdul Mahdi seems to be moving forward with plans to implement Parliament's will. On Friday, he said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to send a delegation from the United States to discuss the steps for withdrawal.
Pompeo replied that the United States He would not do such a thing, despite the frequent saying of the military that he is a guest of the Iraqi government and will comply with the demands of his host.
"We are happy to continue the conversation with the Iraqis about the correct structure," he told a news conference on Friday. But the US mission in Iraq is to train Iraqi forces to fight the Islamic State, he said, and "we will continue that mission."
After the vote of the Iraqi Parliament on Sunday, President Trump threatened to impose "very large sanctions,quot; on Iraq if he overthrew US forces, "sanctions like they had never seen before." He also said that Iraq would have to reimburse the United States for billions of dollars that it had invested in a major air base there.
But for many Iraqis, throwing out Americans a long time ago. Although many remain grateful that the United States overthrew the longtime dictator Saddam Hussein and fought alongside Iraqi forces to expel the Islamic State, they are still hurt by American military mistakes and decisions, including massive civilian casualties during the war that He followed the American invasion. and the humiliating abuse of prisoners in Abu Ghraib.
The recent US airstrikes killed Iranian proxy fighters who were also members of the Iraqi security forces, and many Iraqis considered them heroes for their role in the fight against the Islamic State. The drop that broke the glass seems to have been the US attack with drones last week that killed the Iranian military leader Major General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq, the armed groups that have fought against the State Islamic.
"We are in a state of enthusiasm in Iraq," Mr. al-Hunain said. "The process of withdrawal from the United States claims a part of Iraq's dignity after air strikes and violations of Iraqi sovereignty."
The sentiment is especially strong among Shia Muslims, who constitute a majority in Iraq; many have links with the Shiite theocracy of Iran. Iran has long sought the expulsion of US troops, which it considers a threat on its border.
But the unanimous vote in Parliament, taken in the heat of the moment, without taking into account the possible consequences and costs for the country, suggests more unity than may be the case. Only 170 of the 328 members voted, and the majority of Sunni Muslim and Kurdish members refused to attend.
One of the few Sunni members who attended the session, Ahmed al-Jarba, raised a red flag and said that the departure of US troops could benefit Iran.
After the Americans left, he asked: "Are our neighbors our friends or our masters?", Referring to Iran. "Are we going to hand over the wealth and decisions of the country to neighboring countries?"
Mr. al-Hunain, the prime minister's chief advisor, said Mr. Abdul Mahdi's hope was that if the US forces left, Iran would no longer have security concerns about them and leave Iraq alone.
Senior Iraqi government officials, diplomats and academics presented the opposite scenario: Iraq, they said, could be forced into the arms of Iran, deprived of US dollars and isolated from the West.
As worrisome, even for Iran, is the risk that the The Islamic State could return if there are no Americans to help fight it. The Sunni extremist group no longer controls the territory in Iraq and is greatly diminished, but still launches almost daily attacks.
A second senior Iraqi official and a senior Western diplomat said that if the Americans left, so would the European and other coalition forces because they depend on American logistical and technical support. The US hospital at Baghdad International Airport, for example, treats the staff of the 30 countries of the international coalition.
The economic sanctions Trump threatened would aim not only to punish Iraq, but also to effectively extend the administration's pressure campaign against Iran. The economies of the two countries are closely intertwined.
Iraq would risk being cut from its main source of dollars because its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York could freeze. Iraq deposits revenues from its oil sales there, withdrawing them to pay salaries and government contracts.
The United States could also end the exemptions that allow Iraq to buy Iranian gas to power its electricity generators in the south, which supply at least 35 percent of the country's energy. Iraq could look for another source, but it might be difficult to find one at short notice. The other option, to settle for less electricity, could generate disturbances in the south as soon as the weather warms up, as did the electrical shortage in 2018.
US companies and other foreign companies could reduce or suspend operations if they care about security. Several US contractors left in the days after General Suleimani's death because they wanted to stay out of the line of fire.
So far, Mr. Abdul Mahdi seems willing to face these possible consequences. If you have any thoughts of compromise, you have kept it to yourself, perhaps distrustful of the anti-American political climate.
"It seems that decision making and opinion in the prime minister's office are turning eastward," said a senior Iraqi official. "They are almost in denial about the drastic path they are following."
The problem, said Joost Hiltermann, director of the Middle East and North Africa program for the International Crisis Group, is that nobody in the government is seriously considering possible commitments.
"The Iraqis do not want either the United States or Iran, but if they have to have one, they prefer to have both because they balance each other," he said. "The United States is a counterweight to Iran."
There are some flashes of possible exits.
Mr. Abdul Mahdi's advisor, Mr. al-Hunain, said that while US forces are not welcome now, the government wants other international forces to stay. Talks with other coalition countries could open the door to keep at least some Americans, which may be necessary to sustain the coalition and help fight the Islamic State.
Europeans, for their part, would like to preserve the ability to fight against the Islamic State in Iraq, fearing that any relaxation of pressure would allow the group to reconstitute itself.
A senior Western diplomat said the British and the French were working to delineate an alternative mission for international forces that rely on a smaller number of troops focused on ensuring that "the achievements made against ISIS are not lost."
Perhaps the most promising sign that Abdul Mahdi could be open to compromise was his request for an information document from the Iraq National Security Council on options to proceed with the parliamentary mandate. Abdul Mahdi is an economist and has served as finance minister, a background that allows him to understand the price of economic isolation, even if he now seems more influenced by political concerns.
The council provided three options, according to a senior official working closely with the council: the first was to demand that US troops leave as quickly as possible, an approach that could at least deter Iran-backed armed groups from attack them.
The second option was a negotiated withdrawal, which would delay the reduction and potentially allow the fight against the Islamic State to continue in some places, even when the troops withdrew from others.
The third was a renegotiation of the agreement with the US-led coalition that could allow some troops to stay, which would open the door for other international forces to stay as well.
The National Security Council recommended option three.
Falih Hassan contributed reports.