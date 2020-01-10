Apryl Jones talks about Lil Fizz's breakup rumors

Fox soul

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He talks about his controversial relationship with the B2K member in a new television interview after rumors that they broke up.

Apryl jones broke her silence after rumors that she ended her controversial relationship with Lil Fizz. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"the star confirmed that he is no longer dating the B2K member whose real name is Dreux Pierre Frederic.

Sitting with Claudia Jordan in Fox's soul "Aloud"Apryl said," Dreux is a great man and his focus is on his camp, my focus is my children and we are where we are. And like I want to leave it there. "

When asked if he ruined Fizzo's chance to go on a B2K tour with his daddy baby OmarionApryl replied: "I think that for me, when it comes to the group and Omari, Dreux, Boog and Raz, I wanted to stay out of it because I think it's their business." She added: "I just felt that when it comes to the tour, that's what they should talk about."

Fizzo and Apryl stopped following on Instagram earlier this month. They even blocked each other since their comments and likes before are no longer available on the pages of others. He was later seen with a mysterious man.

The couple started dating in 2019. Their relationship was full of criticism due to Apryl's past relationship with Fizzo's bandmate Omarion. Apryl and Omarion were once engaged. They separated after having two children. And Fizzo was criticized for breaking the "brother code" by dating his friend's ex.

Apryl defended his relationship with Fizzo, insisting that they were not the only ones who were playing with the "family" of B2K. She said: "There were other relationships that were happening with members with other family members."

After Apryl and Fizzo became public with their romance, Omarion rejected B2K and decided to tour with Bow wow, Soulja boyY Ying Yang twins instead. J-Boog, another member of B2K, blamed Fizzo and Apryl. "Fizzle Pop ruined everything, I wouldn't say it ruined everything, but about 99% of that," he said.