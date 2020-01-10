Andy Ruiz Jr coach Manny Robles: I don't know if the employment relationship will continue | Boxing News

"You can't convince someone to want something."

















Manny Robles is still waiting to know if he will continue as coach of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Former heavyweight world champion who awarded the IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Anthony Joshua in the rematch last month is planning his next fight at the end of spring, according to Robles, who drove him to a roller coaster in 2019.

But they have barely communicated since then and, when asked if he will continue working with Ruiz Jr, Robles said Sky sports: "I don't know. That will be decided by Andy."

Ruiz Jr training with Robles

Ruiz Jr apologized to Robles moments after losing his second encounter with Joshua, admitting that he was "overweight,quot; and that the "party,quot; had contributed to a below average preparation having surprisingly won the first fight.

Robles, who was visibly frustrated with Ruiz Jr after the fight, now says about their relationship: "I mean it's still good. He has gone on vacation and everything seems fine."

"We will find out in the near future. At some point, we will talk."

"If he is ready to return to the gym, it is when my work begins. My job is not to call him every day. He is a man, not a child, and must be treated as such."

"You can't convince someone to want something."

When asked if it was unusual for Ruiz Jr to spend so much time without training, Robles said: "Nothing like this. Fame and money have been overwhelming for Andy. He must know how to handle it. Perhaps after this defeat, the game has humiliated

"Stay humble or be humble."

Ruiz Jr admitted that he was not fit for the rematch

Joshua defeated Ruiz Jr by unanimous decision

Reflecting on the aftermath of Ruiz Jr's transcendental victory over Joshua in New York, Robles said: "The first three months after beating Joshua on June 1, I had very little communication with him.

"I was at the gym but he was at home, doing his thing. I couldn't see him or talk to him."

"I was disappointed with everything that led to the result (of the rematch). The preparation. The fights are won in the gym and, when you don't fight 100 percent, this is what you get."

"It was a lack of time in the gym, too many distractions and not being focused as I expected it to be. So this is the result you get."

"I wasn't prepared for this kind of success, fame or money, so it could be overwhelming."

"Preparation is key to beating anyone.

"Every fight must be the biggest in your life. You are a warrior, a gladiator. You have to take this very seriously and I don't care how much money you are earning."

But Robles insists he still hopes to take Ruiz Jr revitalized to the world title.

"Absolutely. He is an incredible fighter and he has shown it to the world. He is a fighter to keep in mind, very durable with great skills, but he must be ready."

"I know who I am and what my position as a coach and as a person is. I'm ready to go back to work, doing what I love to do. You can't put a price on that."