Andy Cohen kissed Tiffany Haddish's neck for this holy reason

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures; James Shaw / REX / Shutterstock
Mazel Tov!
Thursday, Tiffany Haddish he spilled tea on his luxurious Bat Mitzvah with Andy Cohen in Watch what happens live in honor of his Netflix special Black mitzvah. And really WWHL fashion, the question and answer segment got hot.
Sitting next to you Like a boss co-star Salma Hayek, the comedian proudly put on the Star of David necklace that Barbara Streisand He had given her away. After praising the elegant design of the charm, Tiffany told Andy: "And if I like you, I will let you kiss me there." Obviously the True housewives Buff did not miss this opportunity and kissed him on the star's neck.
To begin her round of questions, the new father asked Tiffany which of her famous Jewish friends helped her prepare for her big day, which included other comedians. Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal Y Chelsea Handler. In fact, he gave Billy the honor of calling the Torah because of the impact his friendship has had on his career. "He means the world to me," said Tiffany. "I love him very much. I admire him a lot and he has taught me a lot."
Taking things a little more, Andy pressed the Girls trip Featured star to reveal which of his guests was the most drunk at the party. While he might not have been one of his friends on List A, it was still an incredible story.
"Ooh, my house girl Precious got very drunk," he said. "And she thought a pregnant woman wanted to fight her and the pregnant woman really approached her husband like," Where is the airbrush shirt for the baby? "And she thought the woman was approaching her. She was so drunk."
Moving forward, Tiffany shared some of the other gifts she had received and admitted to receiving some rather strange items.
"I got a lot of unicorn stuff," he explained, referring to his memories. The last black unicorn. “Someone gave me a box of tissues, which I thought,‘ What the hell? ”But there were unicorns on the outside of the box. But still, what the hell?
Changing gears for After Show, the co-stars answered some fan questions. A spectator was curious to know if Tiffany thought Beyoncé I was mentioning it in the song "Top Off,quot; with the lyrics, "If you try to party with the queen / They will have to sign a non-disclosure,quot;, which was believed to refer to the Night school star spilling beans on who bit the Grammy winner at a party.
Without losing his rhythm, Tiffany replied: "Yes, he was talking about me because he says:" Tiffany! Yes, she was talking about me. Yes, he put my name in the song. But did he do it for you? "
For his part, Salma was asked to weigh on Meghan markle Y Prince HarryThe announcement that they will move away from their real duties after the fashion they shot they did it together in July.
"I think they are wonderful," he said. "I think whatever the decision, we have to respect it and she is really humble and affectionate."
