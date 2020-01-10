Andy Cohen kissed Tiffany Haddish's neck for this holy reason

Mazel Tov!

Thursday, Tiffany Haddish he spilled tea on his luxurious Bat Mitzvah with Andy Cohen in Watch what happens live in honor of his Netflix special Black mitzvah. And really WWHL fashion, the question and answer segment got hot.

Sitting next to you Like a boss co-star Salma Hayek, the comedian proudly put on the Star of David necklace that Barbara Streisand He had given her away. After praising the elegant design of the charm, Tiffany told Andy: "And if I like you, I will let you kiss me there." Obviously the True housewives Buff did not miss this opportunity and kissed him on the star's neck.

To begin her round of questions, the new father asked Tiffany which of her famous Jewish friends helped her prepare for her big day, which included other comedians. Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal Y Chelsea Handler. In fact, he gave Billy the honor of calling the Torah because of the impact his friendship has had on his career. "He means the world to me," said Tiffany. "I love him very much. I admire him a lot and he has taught me a lot."