An attack with distant missiles extends the pain throughout Canada

Like most Canadians, when I saw the first newsletters about a plane approaching Tehran airport, I had no idea that the tragedy would come to Canada significantly. But it has felt a lot, especially in Edmonton, from where I write the Canada Charter this week.
The city, its relatively small Iranian community and the University of Alberta are leading an extraordinary part of the duel. At least 27 people from Edmonton, and at least 10 of them connected to the university, died after Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 was apparently hit by an Iranian missile in what is believed to have been an accident. A total of 57 Canadians were among the 176 passengers and crew that perished. (The figure was revised on Friday night from 63.)
That gloomy count may even underestimate how Canada has been affected. Many Iranians who do not possess Canadian citizenship study in the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a flight to Toronto that was supposed to connect with the unfortunate passenger plane in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, had little 138 passengers.
If the assessment of Canada and other nations is correct, flight 752 will join a bleak list of civil aircraft shot down, deliberately or involuntarily.
Mr. Trudeau demands that Canada be part of the investigation to ensure that his findings are honest. As I write this, Iran has rejected the fault. The history of relations between Canada and Iran could also complicate matters.
Canada and Iran have not had formal diplomatic relations since 2012. John Baird, then Foreign Minister in the conservative government of Stephen Harper, cited several reasons for the breakup. They include an attack by a mafia at the British embassy in Tehran last year, Iran’s support for President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, his failure to comply with United Nations resolutions on his nuclear program and human rights record from the country. Baird also said that Iran "routinely threatens the existence of Israel and engages in racist anti-Semitic rhetoric and incitement to genocide."
When Canada withdrew from Iran in 2012, it did not have an ambassador to send home from Tehran because Iran had expelled the representative of Canada in 2007. Although no reason was given, it was believed to be linked to Canada's strong protests against the murder. by Zahra Kazemi, a photojournalist, in an Iranian prison in 2003. Ms. Kazemi was a citizen of Canada and Iran.
This was not the first break in relationships. Most famously, Canada closed its mission in Tehran in 1980, after Kenneth D. Taylor, the Canadian ambassador, helped protect six Americans who fled the U.S. embassy after it was invaded by Iranian militants. past year. Together with John Sheardown, the chief immigration officer, who also housed some of the Americans, Taylor issued Canadian passports to the Americans and escaped from Iran safely saying they were a Canadian film crew.
Trudeau took office in 2015 promising to renew relations with Iran. Although the relationship unfroze a little, it never reached the reopening stage of embassies in the two capitals. That step seems even further now.
And as my colleague Dan Bilefsky wrote, this week's tragedy can also challenge relations between Canada and the United States.
While Trudeau did not blame President Trump for the demolition of the Ukrainian plane, some Canadians and some of Trump's political opponents in Washington argue that he may have some responsibility for creating a volatile situation.
My report on Edmonton will not be published in time for this edition of the newsletter. But I discovered that, at least for now, the capital of Alberta is more focused on overcoming its pain than on blaming.
