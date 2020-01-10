An attack with distant missiles extends the pain throughout Canada

(Read: Iran plane crash victims come from at least seven countries)

If the assessment of Canada and other nations is correct, flight 752 will join a bleak list of civil aircraft shot down, deliberately or involuntarily.

Mr. Trudeau demands that Canada be part of the investigation to ensure that his findings are honest. As I write this, Iran has rejected the fault. The history of relations between Canada and Iran could also complicate matters.

Canada and Iran have not had formal diplomatic relations since 2012. John Baird, then Foreign Minister in the conservative government of Stephen Harper, cited several reasons for the breakup. They include an attack by a mafia at the British embassy in Tehran last year, Iran’s support for President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, his failure to comply with United Nations resolutions on his nuclear program and human rights record from the country. Baird also said that Iran "routinely threatens the existence of Israel and engages in racist anti-Semitic rhetoric and incitement to genocide."

When Canada withdrew from Iran in 2012, it did not have an ambassador to send home from Tehran because Iran had expelled the representative of Canada in 2007. Although no reason was given, it was believed to be linked to Canada's strong protests against the murder. by Zahra Kazemi, a photojournalist, in an Iranian prison in 2003. Ms. Kazemi was a citizen of Canada and Iran.

This was not the first break in relationships. Most famously, Canada closed its mission in Tehran in 1980, after Kenneth D. Taylor, the Canadian ambassador, helped protect six Americans who fled the U.S. embassy after it was invaded by Iranian militants. past year. Together with John Sheardown, the chief immigration officer, who also housed some of the Americans, Taylor issued Canadian passports to the Americans and escaped from Iran safely saying they were a Canadian film crew.