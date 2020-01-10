Amy Schumer reveals that she will undergo IVF to give her son a brother Gene

Only eight months after giving birth to his son Gene, comedian Amy Schumer has revealed that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) so she can give her son a brother. the Derailed train Star posted a photo on Instagram this week to show her bruises for IVF treatment, plus her cesarean scar from her first pregnancy.

In the caption, Schumer wrote that he has a week of in vitro fertilization, and feels "really exhausted and emotional." He also asked if any of his 9.5 million followers had already undergone in vitro fertilization and would be willing to give his advice or share his experiences

"If someone passed it and if you have any advice or you wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me, please do it," Schumer wrote. “My number is in my biography. We are freezing my eggs and discovering what to do to give Gene a brother. ”

Last fall, Schumer revealed that he now has a dedicated phone number for fans, 917-970-9333, and encouraged them to send him a text message and promised to respond. He explained that the number began to have a more personal experience with the people who love it, even though it "sounds super creepy."

Schumer was extremely sincere about his difficult pregnancy when he was carrying his son. She and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene in May 2019, and during her pregnancy she was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a form of acute morning sickness.

the Inside Amy Schumer Star had to deal with the condition throughout her pregnancy, and spoke on social media about the lack of research and funding when it comes to women's health problems such as hyperemesis and endometriosis.

Just a few days before giving birth, Schumer published a photo so that his fans knew he was "still pregnant and vomiting." At the end of 2019, Schumer published a photo of her with Fischer and her son, and wrote in the caption that it was the best year of his life, even though he spent half vomiting every day.

Amy Schumer has become an advocate for working mothers in recent months after she struggled to return to work herself, despite her privilege of being able to pay for a babysitter. And, after giving birth to her first child, she also began to focus on women's problems, such as proper maternity care and paid maternity leave.

Ad

"Christy Turlington (Burns) started this charity called Every Mother Counts and they raise money to help women have a midwife or a doula with them when they give birth," Schumer said. Persons magazine. “Because sometimes they are only home alone. It is really bleak. I have many privileges, and it was still very difficult for me to return to work. "



Post views:

one