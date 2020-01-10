American horror story actor Harry Hains died at 27

Michael Bezjian / WireImage
Actor Harry hains He has died at the age of 27.
Harry's mom, actress Jane BadlerHe took social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news with his followers. In a message to readers, Jane said that Harry had died earlier this week.
"On January 7, my beautiful son died. He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet," Jane wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "But unfortunately he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A bright spark shone very little time … I will miss you Harry every day of my life."
Jane, who appeared in the Australian television series. NeighborsHe continued telling his followers that there will be a service for Harry in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12. Harry's death comes just over a month after his 27th birthday. The budding star was born in Melbourne, Australia, in December 1992. Following in the footsteps of his mother, Harry appeared in several productions over the years, including American horror story in 2015
In the comments of Jane's tribute publication, many celebrities send their love and condolences.
"Jane, I'm disconsolate. Harry really was one of the most brilliant, charismatic and charming guys I've ever met." John stamos He wrote "His sense of humor and kindness helped me overcome a dark moment and I will always be grateful."
the Fuller House star continued, "In the song & # 39; Starry, Starry Night & # 39; Don McLean sing about Vincent van Gogh. – & # 39; This world was never for one as beautiful as you & # 39; I'm so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son. Xo John. "
"Jane. There are no words. I am disconsolate for you," actress Rachel Griffiths commented "Here whenever you need it,quot;.
X Men actor Shawn ashmore He also commented: "I am very sorry for your loss, Jane!"
Our thoughts are with Harry's family during this heartbreaking time.
