American horror story actor Harry Hains died at 27

Actor Harry hains He has died at the age of 27.

Harry's mom, actress Jane BadlerHe took social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news with his followers. In a message to readers, Jane said that Harry had died earlier this week.

"On January 7, my beautiful son died. He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet," Jane wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "But unfortunately he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A bright spark shone very little time … I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Jane, who appeared in the Australian television series. NeighborsHe continued telling his followers that there will be a service for Harry in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12. Harry's death comes just over a month after his 27th birthday. The budding star was born in Melbourne, Australia, in December 1992. Following in the footsteps of his mother, Harry appeared in several productions over the years, including American horror story in 2015