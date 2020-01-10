Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in Ek Villain 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham are ready to appear together for the first time in the long-awaited sequel to Mohit Suri Ek Villain 2. Today, in an interview with a news agency, Mohit confirmed that Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham are the main actors for his next one, Ek Villain 2. While the first part had Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, he stars in these two beauties.

Mohit revealed more details about Ek Villain 2 and explained why it took him so long to get the sequel out. He said: “We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both liked their parts. Both play "villains." Now we have to kick the girls. I can't take anyone. They play an important role. There will be two girls. ” Ek Villain 2 will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and, according to Mohit, the producer has described the film's script as a "banger,quot;!

The next release of Mohit Suri, Malang, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, is getting a positive response on social networks. His chemistry in the trailer has already excited us with the movie.