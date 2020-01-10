Adele is on vacation with Harry Styles in Anguilla and proudly reveals to his vacation partner how much weight he has lost

Adele is currently enjoying a vacation in Anguilla with her good friend Harry Styles, and she has lost so much weight in recent months that fans hardly recognize her! A fan really got all the internal information about Adele's transformation when the singer sat next to him and started a conversation.

According to People MagazineLexi Larson, a 19-year-old native of Hingham, Massachusetts, was on vacation in Anguilla with some family and friends. And, when they were enjoying dinner at the Blanchards and Beach Shack restaurant on January 3, they were surprised to see Adele and Styles sitting nearby.

"A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat next to me and my friend and said," So what can I do for you girls? "Larson reveals." We were very excited. We were talking to her for a while and then she made Harry Styles come and sit with us too. We took a picture with Harry and we talked with them for 15 minutes probably. "

The student at Elon University says she talked with Adele and Styles about "life and college,quot;, and that the singers were also curious about the professional goals of Larson and her friend. He called the meeting "a really positive experience," but admits that Adele was barely recognizable because he had lost a lot of weight.

Larson says that Adele told him that he had lost "something like 100 pounds,quot; and that he seemed happy and confident. Larson added that Adele "looked amazing." Unfortunately, he couldn't take a picture with the 31-year-old singer, who refused because his 7-year-old son Angelo was with her. But, Larson could take a picture with Styles.

"She said no because she didn't want a lot of paparazzi right now or anything to go crazy with her son," Larson explained.

Adele called in the new year with Styles and The Late Late Show host James Corden. The trio made headlines recently when it took on the 2020 tip challenge and left its server $ 2,020 on a $ 472.50 bill at the Caribbean Fish Market last weekend.

It is rumored that Adele will release new music soon. And, some believe that they are working on a collaboration with Harry Styles.



