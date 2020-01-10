Adele claims to have lost about 100 pounds in the transformation & # 39; Crazy Positive & # 39;

The hitmaker & # 39; Hello & # 39; He has been seen showing a noticeably thinner frame during an excursion to the beach while enjoying a vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden in Anguilla.
Adele He reportedly told two fans that he had lost about 100 pounds of weight, calling his transformation a "crazy positive experience."
The 31-year-old singer appeared in the headlines last week (ends on January 5) when she was seen on the beach in Anguilla showing a noticeably thinner frame while on vacation with her friends. Harry Styles Y James corden.
During the holidays, Adele had dinner at a restaurant next to the beach, where he talked with two fans who asked him about his new appearance.
"Adele came over and sat next to me and my friend and said: & # 39; So what can I do for you girls? & # 39;", fanatic Lexi Larson told People. "We were very excited. We were talking to her for a while, and then she made Harry Styles come and sit with us too. We took a picture with Harry and talked to them for 15 minutes probably."
"He said he lost something like 100 pounds and it's such a crazy positive experience. He seemed very happy and looked amazing. He seemed really safe."
Adele has reportedly been following The Sirtfood Diet, which encourages him to eat appetite-activating sirtuin foods, and has taken reformer pilates classes to help her lose weight.