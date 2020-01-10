Actress Jane Badler The Death of the Mourning Son

%MINIFYHTML0dab4e68e648f6852bd398ebf80ec67e9% %MINIFYHTML0dab4e68e648f6852bd398ebf80ec67e10%

Instagram

Harry Hains is announced on social media by his mother actress who passed away at the young age of 27 years after his battle against mental illness and addiction.

Up News Info –

Harry hains, the son of "V"Actress Jane Badler He has died at 27.

Actor, musician and model Harry Hains passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, his mother confirmed in an emotional Instagram post, while addressing his "fight against mental illness and addiction."

"He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet," the 66-year-old woman wrote next to a photo gallery of her son. "A bright spark shone very little time … I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

%MINIFYHTML0dab4e68e648f6852bd398ebf80ec67e11% %MINIFYHTML0dab4e68e648f6852bd398ebf80ec67e12%

<br />

Badler did not share the cause of his son's death.

Hains began as a medical student in Australia, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling. He ventured into acting roles and bagged in "The OA","American horror story: Hotel and Sneaky Pete", and performed music under the nickname Antiboy.

While a man was born, Hains said earlier that he identified "in the field of gender fluid," adding that people should "be what we want."

A funeral will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 12.