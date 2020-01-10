Actor Ethan Suplee is unrecognizable after a great weight loss

Need more inspiration to achieve your New Year's resolutions? Don't look beyond Ethan Suplee.

the Remember the titans Star impresses and inspires dozens of people after showing their impressive body transformation. For many years, the star was known as the overweight soccer player in Remember the titans or the fool Randy of My name is Earl, but Ethan no longer lets his appearance dictate who he is.

In 2018 he became an actor Joey diazthe podcast The church of what is happening nowand revealed that he weighed around 500 pounds in 2001. At the time of his interview with his ex My name is Earl Co-star said he weighed 300 pounds, although a year earlier he had weighed around 220 just to intentionally regain weight. "I actually felt too thin at 220," he shared.

In his newly released podcast American glutton, the star says that his weight fluctuated greatly throughout his life.