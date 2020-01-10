Actor Ethan Suplee is unrecognizable after a great weight loss

Bei / Shutterstock; Instagram
Need more inspiration to achieve your New Year's resolutions? Don't look beyond Ethan Suplee.
the Remember the titans Star impresses and inspires dozens of people after showing their impressive body transformation. For many years, the star was known as the overweight soccer player in Remember the titans or the fool Randy of My name is Earl, but Ethan no longer lets his appearance dictate who he is.
In 2018 he became an actor Joey diazthe podcast The church of what is happening nowand revealed that he weighed around 500 pounds in 2001. At the time of his interview with his ex My name is Earl Co-star said he weighed 300 pounds, although a year earlier he had weighed around 220 just to intentionally regain weight. "I actually felt too thin at 220," he shared.
In his newly released podcast American glutton, the star says that his weight fluctuated greatly throughout his life.
The actor, who recently starred Edward Norton& # 39; s Brooklyn without a motherHe reveals that his unhealthy relationship with food began when he was just a child. "I guess the first diet I did was 5 years old. I had not really thought about food more than enjoying food until that moment. I went to visit my grandparents in Vermont and they surprised me a little. The state of me. Now back then, this was like the late 70s, early 80s, the fat version of me at 5 years was probably close to what the average is today, but back then it was surprising., at that time there was no a lot of fat kids, certainly not as many as now, "he explains. "So they weighed me and were surprised. I don't know what the numbers were, but their response was not good and they began to limit my food."
Walt Disney Pictures / Getty Images
And he adds: "I learned very quickly that when I wanted a second dish of lasagna I had to do it very quickly without being seen."
Ethan says that this experience led him to believe that "food was something that people didn't want me to have." As a result, he says he would overeat several meals in private.
By the time he was ten, he weighed more than 200 pounds. This was a breaking point for his father, who decided to put him on a liquid diet consisting of protein shakes and diet sodas. But once again, he shares the circumstances that made it difficult for him to maintain weight. "I was losing weight. I was fine with that and my mother didn't like it, so she got me out of there. So, I had a big weight gain and I didn't think about losing weight again until I was 20 years old."
During much of his adolescence, Ethan says he would enjoy food, drinks and drugs, which only served to increase his health problems.
Finally, the star began working on a project in Romania, where once again the liquid diet began. That worked for a few months, which resulted in the loss of 50-60 pounds.
Since then, he has experience with a variety of diets: blood type diet, South Beach diet, Atkins, Keto. Whatever, he did. During his most successful period, he lost at least 210 pounds, but this was mainly because he was traveling "100 miles per day, six days a week." Describe your physical appearance as "skin and bones."
For several reasons, including his inability to get a job due to his physique, he gained weight. Your co-host notes: "We were all used to you in your My name is Earl weight or more. "
This time, however, it is increasing muscle mass. He explains: "Food is a functional fuel that I use to live and that is how I am thinking about it right now."
Overall, Ethan says he lost and gained at least 1,000 pounds. But now that he is in this place in his life, his goal is to get a six-pack and says he is not "far,quot; from achieving it.