According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio saved the life of a drowning man

Fans have another reason to love Leonardo DiCaprio, USA Today has learned. According to reports, the 45-year-old actor saved the life of a man in St. Barts on December 30. The star was on vacation there at the time, a source told the store.

According to the source, DiCaprio was on vacation, hanging out with some of his friends in a boat. They heard a distress call for a man who fell off the cruise, Club Med. DiCaprio's boat was the only one in the area who could look for him.

The same source stated that everyone aboard the DiCaprio boat looked for the man far and wide, and ended up discovering him only an hour before nightfall, as well as before a heavy rain. To make matters worse, he had been in the water for 11 hours.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has become one of the biggest stars in the world, has developed a very committed follow-up and this recent rescue is just another reason for his fans to love him.

Leo has starred in several of the most critically acclaimed films of recent years, including Once upon a time in Hollywood, The Revenant, Y Django Unchained

His work has not gone unnoticed. At the beginning of the week, your Once upon a time in Hollywood The co-star, Brad Pitt, mocked the 1997 film in which Leonardo starred, Titanic. Pitt was on stage accepting his award for best supporting actor in a musical or comedy, where he made reference to Cameron's film.

As most know, DiCaprio appeared in the 1997 James Cameron movie Titanic, with Kate Winslet, who played Rose. At the end of the movie, Leo and Kate are together on the raft, and after they both agreed they would "never let go," Jack ends up dying and Rose is saved.

Over the years, people have argued that there was definitely room for both parties on the raft. For that reason, social media fans, hearing Brad Pitt's joke about the movie, took the opportunity to do even more.

One person, however, felt bad for DiCaprio, stating on his Twitter account, "still doing Titanic The door jokes 23 years later. Poor Leo



