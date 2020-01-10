Accessories for Ravens vs. Titans players, excess odds, elections for the NFL divisional playoff game

The Ravens car is filling up. Baltimore is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and the Ravens could become favorites to raise the Lombardi Trophy later this week.

The Ravens are the biggest favorite of the NFL division round, and the punters have favored them by 10 points over the Titans on Saturday night.

No one is giving the Titans a great opportunity, but this Tennessee team has been one of the best in the league since they occupied Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill. You can bet Tannehill's numbers against Baltimore's defense on Sunday along with other player accessories.

Lamar Jackson above / below 217.5 aerial yards

The 2019 NFL MVP has revolutionized the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson finished what Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick began to have one of the best seasons for a quarterback in league history, and Jackson's game has made the Baltimore offense incredibly difficult to stop. He has shown that he can succeed with his arm at this level, and led the NFL in touchdown passes this season.

However, Baltimore throws the ball less frequently than all teams except one. The Ravens are content to take the game with their running game to wear the opposite fronts, and have a trio of powerful runners who leave their mark on the linebackers and the securities that have to enter the box to stop them. Jackson will succeed against Tennessee in the air game, but he may not have flashy numbers as Baltimore seeks to keep him on the ground.

Ryan Tannehill above / below 218.5 aerial yards

Tennessee was the only team that threw the ball less frequently than Baltimore in 2019. The Titans hit the ball with Derrick Henry throughout the season, and the plan was for Tannehill to use it to defeat the defenses in the game action. The former Miami quarterback prospered in this offense, leading the league in passer rating in his 10 starts, and averaged 243.9 YPG.

However, the Patriots showed that a solid high school can completely limit Tennessee's options in the air game last week. Tannehill completed just 8 of 15 passes for 72 yards, and the only player who caught more than one pass was the unannounced tight end Anthony Firkser. The rookie A.J. Brown was completely closed by Stephon Gilmore, and Baltimore has a high school that can do the same with Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Earl Thomas III.

Derrick Henry over / under 93.5 yards on land

Henry beat Nick Chubb to win the NFL title in Week 17, and showed no signs of slowing down last week against New England. Mike Vrabel leaned heavily on Henry to wear the New England front seven, and the former Heisman Trophy winner responded with an outstanding game. Henry used the Patriots' front seven, finishing the night with 34 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Like many defenses, the Baltimore front seven is designed to chase the passer, but the Ravens are not so solid against the race. Baltimore was out of the top 20 in career defense, granting 4.4 YPC in the regular season, so Vrabel will want to run Henry at least 25 times in this game.

Lamar Jackson over / under 78.5 yards by land

This total would be absurd for any other quarterback, but not for Lamar Jackson. Jackson set the season record for a quarterback despite not playing in week 17, and is likely to be asked to run the ball more now that we are in the postseason.

Jackson ran the ball 11.8 times per game in the regular season, averaging 6.9 YPC in the process. The Tennessee game plan will require a linebacker to spy on Jackson, but that still hasn't worked against the young quarterback. You will get your chances and probably exceed the total.

Marquise Brown over / under 38.5 receiving yards

Hollywood Brown has been Baltimore's best catcher this season, but its production has dropped considerably after the first few months. Brown has caught only 11 passes for 65 yards in his last five games, and only has a catch of more than 10 yards on that stretch. Jackson will probably test Tennessee's defense at least once with a Brown one-way route, but otherwise he could stay off the scoreboard.