Aberdeen reporter's notebook: Stormy weather in Dubai before a new dawn for Derek McInnes? The | Soccer news

Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson enjoys Aberdeen's winter break when the weather changes in Dubai before a new start for Derek McInnes





Aberdeen's team is used to high winds and torrential rain, but they did not expect to find these conditions in Dubai.

An unusually cold weather front has been established over the United Arab Emirates, bringing downpours and colder temperatures. Relief, perhaps for any player who fears strenuous sessions in scorching heat, but it's not exactly warm weather training.

Many roads around the city have been flooded and the entrance to the Aberdeen hotel complex in Jebel Ali has been partially closed due to giant puddles. The club's soccer school session with local children moved from a local artificial field that is currently underwater to the nearby training ground where Derek McInnes players are located for the fourth consecutive January.

Sam Cosgrove has been vital for Aberdeen this season

Aberdeen has always stayed away from bright lights when in Dubai. Jebel Ali is a forty-minute drive from the skyscrapers of Jumeirah and the marina, where the Celts rest in luxury. This is the main port area of ​​the UAE, more industrial and with cheaper accommodation. However, the team's hotel, which is popular with Russian tourists, is located on an attractive beach, with a huge yacht docked at the small harbor next door.

Commercial interests were part of the appeal for Aberdeen's initial trips to Dubai in 2017 and 2018. With connections to the oil industry and supporters of the city based here, it made sense that the club would encourage corporate exposure, including a couple of fields of golf. days with players and staff during the first two seasons.

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen speaks with manager Derek McInnes

Recently, there has been more focus on football. Aberdeen plays a friendly match on Monday against a Jordan team as they prepare to face Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup next Saturday. They have previously faced teams from Uzbekistan, including Lokomotiv Tashkent, who play against the Rangers on Saturday.

This area is very popular among squads in low season. A Kazakh team stays at the Aberdeen hotel, while Spartak Moscow trained next door 12 months ago. However, the base is not cheap: to fly a squad of complete game, more personnel and equipment of the backroom, seven hours in an airplane to remain in a five-star resort for a week, plus the rental of launches, costs a great sum of five figures. The disbursement can only be justified by the results that follow.

Changing times in the city of granite

It is a time of change in Aberdeen. The club's new training center, Cormack Park, has been open for a few months, while the man whose name adorns the complex assumed the presidency last month. Dave Cormack promised new investments and secured a link with Atlanta United in the MLS, but what does all this mean for McInnes?

3:39 Incoming president Dave Cormack wants Aberdeen to compete in Scotland and says moving to a new stadium would be more profitable for the club. Incoming president Dave Cormack wants Aberdeen to compete in Scotland and says moving to a new stadium would be more profitable for the club.

In what has so far been a quiet transfer window in Scotland, Aberdeen made the first major raid, signing Dylan McGeouch, 26, of Sunderland. It seems like a cunning deal: an experienced but still young midfielder with a recent history of success at Hibernian.

Any fan who expects Cormack to turn himself into an expense spree would be wrong; Aberdeen has a new stadium to pay in the near future. There are funds for McInnes to use them to consolidate Aberdeen's position as the most consistent Old Firm challengers, but this season the gap with Celtic and Rangers has become an abyss.

Dylan McGeouch of Aberdeen in Dubai

A 5-0 loss at Ibrox in September was followed by a terrible performance in the first half at Pittodrie in October, when Celtic scored four times. The restlessness of support at home was evident that day and fans expressed dissatisfaction, but Aberdeen regrouped and sat just one point from Motherwell in fourth place.

Consistency has been the hallmark of Aberdeen under McInnes, but in almost seven years only one trophy has returned to Pittodrie: the League Cup in 2014. The improvement in facilities could be followed by some squad improvements, but it will always be an uphill battle trying to compete with the old firm in the league.

Michael Devlin of Aberdeen trains in Dubai

This new beginning raises questions about what McInnes can achieve with Aberdeen. Realism will overcome ambition, ultimately, but it shouldn't be too much for fans to expect that the cutlery of some kind of a cup competition in the next two years, plus a continuation of the club's status as the best of the rest, to despite the challenges in doing that.

If these goals can be achieved, then the money disbursed in Dubai will have been well spent and a week like this will be worth its weight in cutlery.