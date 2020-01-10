Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi: the new Irish Premier League strikers | Soccer news





Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly are making a name this season

The post-Robbie Keane era has not been kind to goal statistics for the Republic of Ireland.

Surprisingly, the last 17 goals of the national team have been scored by 17 different players, highlighting the lack of a prolific and high-level striker.

The Republic of Ireland scored only seven goals in its eight qualifying matches for Group D of the Euro 2020, which included two games against the Gibraltar seedlings.

But apparently when it rains, it rains a lot.

Between Michael Obafemi, Aaron Connolly (both 19), Adam Idah (18) and Troy Parrott (17); four Irish teenagers who have appeared in the Premier League this season.

Obafemi and Connolly, which already have competitive limits for older adults, have been installed as strikers of the first team for Southampton and Brighton, respectively.

The winner of Obafemi at Stamford Bridge was one of the highlights of the holiday period, while Connolly's October support against Tottenham announced his arrival at the highest level.

Although the two 19-year-olds are more established at this stage, perhaps the youngest duo has shown more consistent feats in the goal.

Idah soon showed what he can do for Norwich. Reinforced by his Premier League debut, which came as a late substitute against Crystal Palace last week, he seized his chance with a triplet in the FA Cup victory over Preston three days later.

The Adam Idah Cup exhibition drives him to calculate the trip from the Canary Islands to Manchester United this weekend

Parrott has not had the same impact on the upper level, but time is certainly on his side. Impressive presentations for the Spurs' old teams led to their reverence of the Premier League against Burnley, after which José Mourinho handed young Dubliner the ball of the match. Such is the esteem that Parrott has in the North London club, it is believed that he will sign a new long-term contract.

With Harry Kane ruled out until April amid a growing list of injuries at the club, Parrott may have more opportunities in the coming months.

José Mourinho seems to have Troy Parrott in high esteem

What are the perspectives of the four stars? Current trajectories suggest bright futures, but caution should be exercised.

The last time four Irish teenagers played in a Premier League season was in 2011/12, when Matt Doherty, Michael Harriman, Anthony Forde and Samir Carruthers made appearances. In truth, only the current Lobos wing fulfilled its football potential.

However, previous and previous trends will do little to dampen the growing exaggeration if the goals continue to come.

Solid foundations

What has caused this improvement in the fortunes of the production lines in Ireland? Why has the talent conveyor belt come back to life?

"There are many variables that come into play," says Niall Harrison, head of the FAI Emerging Talent Program. Sky sports.

"In the last 12 years, there have been changes in the way we develop players in this country. There have been changes in the education of coaches. There have been changes in the structures within the national leagues, in the development of players, and I think all that, not just any individual element has led to where we are right now with a fairly strong group of players in the U21 age group. "

In fact, there are such structures that hope to continue producing lower quality stars constantly.

"I think that due to the various elements that have changed positively, I think we have a very, very good opportunity now to have something that is sustainable and high-level," Harrison continued.

"But, of course, there is still a lot of work to do if we want to match players like England, Holland, Portugal, Croatia, Germany, that's where we want to be with our players."

"We believe that we are in a good place with enough quantity. But there is still a lot of work to do."

A new era of Irish football?

Regardless of what happens in the coming months, as the Republic of Ireland bets to qualify for the 2020 Eurocup in which they would have home games in Dublin, Mick McCarthy will leave as manager.

Replace the veteran boss will be Stephen Kenny, currently in charge of the U21 national team.

Stephen Kenny is delivering results with the U21 team, after previously leading Dundalk in the Europa League

Although Kenny may not boast the experience of his future predecessor, he does have a working relationship with the country's new wave of talent.

Since the former supreme of Dundalk took the reins, the Irish have reached the top of their Euro 2021 U21 qualifying group that contains Italy, Sweden and Iceland. In a degree in which the country has struggled lately, this last generation has broken the script.

In addition, Kenny has the team playing more attacking, dominating possession and seeking to overcome his opponents.

And so, despite the well-publicized problems at the government level, it seems that the prospects in the Irish soccer field are bright.

If the stocks of Idah, Obafemi, Parrott and Connolly continue to increase, they could become well-known names in the upper level of England and lead the Irish national side line in the coming years.

Look at this space.