A Japanese billionaire is giving away $ 9 million to his Twitter followers in an experiment to see if money makes people happy

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is trying to fill his followers' pockets with money in what he calls an experiment.

Maezawa is committed to giving more than $ 9 million to randomly selected Twitter followers who retwee one of their posts in an effort to see if the money will make them "happy," according to ABC News.

That large amount of money will be divided among 1,000 of his followers ($ 9,000 each) and, surprisingly, this is not the first time this man has given money like this. Last year, he also had a Twitter frenzy with a similar raffle in January 2019 and broke a record for most of the retweets on Twitter, when he promised to give away $ 925,000 to 100 randomly selected users who shared his tweet.

To get this money this time, you must be over 13 years old and reside in Japan. The 1,000 randomly selected winners will be notified through direct Twitter messages.

"So, to put it simply, the purpose of this raffle is to conduct a social experiment," Maezawa said in the video. "This social experiment is to see if the million yen they receive will give them the opportunity to be happier."

Maezawa added that he wants to hear how the million yen will affect people's daily lives, and said that last year he didn't have the opportunity to communicate with the winners. This time, he hopes to keep in touch and listen to his comments.

Maezawa is the head of an online Japanese fashion empire and has a net worth of approximately $ 2 billion, according to Forbes. He is also known for paying his way to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with the SpaceX aerospace company of Elon Musk.

We could not blame them if they press the follow button, but it is better to have a Japanese address ready. What do you think about this draw? Let us know!