50 Cent is the reason why Eminem did not respond to Nick Cannon

When Nick Cannon responded to Eminem's comment on "Lord Above," the hip hop community anticipated a scathing answer, but 50 Cent allegedly told the Detroit rapper not to return Nick's applause.

"I told him not to even tell him anything. The record is terrible," he said on the day of the 50 Cent ABC press tour of the Television Critics Association.

50 also said about beef: "You can't argue with a fool. When you understand that a person is not registering, even when they are losing, then the discussion is forever. So you must stop."

After "Lord Above," Cannon released no less than three tracks for Em. While all Eminem could gather was a tweet asking for an apology, his friend and former artist, Obie Trice got into the fray and responded to Cannon with two of his own clues.

50 did not put on wax, but made several posts on Instagram throwing punches at the Wild & # 39; N & # 39; Out.