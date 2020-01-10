5 times Hrithik Roshan transformed his physique for a character





Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actors. The actor has many successful films in his name and his irresistible appearance adds a lot to his personality of being a superstar. From his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai until his last War release, the actor has come a long way. Hrithik turns 46 today and to celebrate the actor we thought of listing some movies in which he did everything possible to transform his physique to adapt to the character.

Whether in Guzaarish, Jodha Akbar, Koi Mil Gaya, Super 30 or War, the actor has struggled to mold into these completely different characters with the greatest ease. Take a look at their different looks below and walk down the memory lane to see how Hrithik proved himself with every passing movie.