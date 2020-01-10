5 times Hrithik Roshan transformed his physique for a character

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actors. The actor has many successful films in his name and his irresistible appearance adds a lot to his personality of being a superstar. From his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai until his last War release, the actor has come a long way. Hrithik turns 46 today and to celebrate the actor we thought of listing some movies in which he did everything possible to transform his physique to adapt to the character.
Whether in Guzaarish, Jodha Akbar, Koi Mil Gaya, Super 30 or War, the actor has struggled to mold into these completely different characters with the greatest ease. Take a look at their different looks below and walk down the memory lane to see how Hrithik proved himself with every passing movie.
Movie: Koi Mil Gaya
Director: Rakesh Roshan
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha
Release Year: 2003
Hrithik Roshan lost a lot of weight to look like a child who went to school in the movie and flaunted a torn physique in the second half. The transition, however, seemed effortless. Hrithik went from being thin and lanky to being fit and fine with perfection.
Movie: Jodha Akbar
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Release Year: 2008
Hrithik Roshan kept the public's attention on him while showing maximum perfection by portraying the legendary king Akbar on the big screen with his reinforced body that he trained for months to achieve. One can see his physical transformation more in this movie during the scene where he practices sword fighting with the naked torso.
Movie: Guzaarish
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur
Release Year: 2010
This film was extremely hard for the actor, since he had to put a lot of weight to show a bedridden man with a belly. And he had to shoot for the post-Dhoom 2 movie, where he had a super chiselled physique.
Movie: Super 30
Director: Vikas Bahl.
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur
Release Year: 2019
When playing a tuition teacher in the film, the actor must have a physique as close as possible to that of a common man. He had to gain many kilos for the paper, to see the paper and set aside his strict gymnastics routine to achieve it.
Movie: War
Director: Siddharth Anand
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor
Release Year: 2019
Upon entering an action movie after Super 30, the actor had to get rid of a lot of fat content he had put for the previous role. What resulted from this was a pure pleasure for his fans with Hrithik looking slime throughout the film, flaunting his reinforced physique and a jaw that could cut diamonds. His transformation video broke the internet.