49ers vs. players accessories Vikings, odds of excess, elections for the NFL divisional playoff game

The Vikings achieved the biggest surprise of the NFL wild card weekend when they entered New Orleans and defeated the Saints. Minnesota was more than a touchdown loser, according to the NFL betting odds, against New Orleans, but the Vikes achieved a victory thanks to a running game that controls the clock and a solid defense.

This team hopes to use their ground attack to take down another big favorite when Minnesota travels to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers in the first game of the playoff division round, but the Niners are touchdown favorites on the line. football betting

In addition to betting the spread and the total, you can bet on individual player accessories in this playoff game, and these are some of the most notable lines.

Jimmy Garoppolo above / below 251.5 aerial yards

After missing almost all of last season due to an injury, Garoppolo played 16 games for the first time in his professional career this season. He fulfilled the promise he showed during his time in New England with his first Pro Bowl selection, and his game helped lead the 49ers to first place in the NFC.

However, Jimmy G did not throw the ball much during the regular season. San Francisco was one of five teams to average less than 30 pass attempts per game in 2019. Some of that was due to the 49ers leading in the fourth quarter in most of their games, but head coach Kyle Shanahan like to run to configure the pass. Garoppolo threw for less than 250 yards in nine of his 16 starts, so the under is a slightly better play.

Kirk Cousins ​​above / below 231.5 aerial yards

Cousins ​​was not spectacular in Minnesota's surprise victory over New Orleans, but it didn't have to be great. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown, taking what the defense gave him and keeping the seven butts honest to allow Dalvin Cook to move the chains on the ground.

In October and November, Cousins ​​was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but its production dropped substantially in December. The former Michigan State student has not thrown more than 300 yards since November 17, and it is very unlikely that he will reach that mark against the best secondary in the league. San Francisco is allowing a 5.2 YPA low league, so Cousins ​​couldn't even break 200 yards in the air on Saturday.

Raheem Mostert above / below 52.5 yards by land

Shanahan divided the dealers between Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman evenly throughout the season, and was content to ride the hot hand for much of the year. However, Mostert strengthened in December, establishing itself as clear No. 1 with an average of 5.6 YPC at the end of the regular season.

Mostert carried the ball at least 10 times in each of his last five starts. His best game of the year was against Baltimore Super Bowl favorites, and Shanahan won't shy away from using his best runner now with so much at stake. Mostert has fresh legs, and the time has come to take advantage.

Dalvin Cook above / below 73.5 yards by land

After missing the last two games of the regular season due to an injury, Cook did not lose pace in the wild card round. He ran hard against the Saints in the Superdome, establishing the race early to help Minnesota to the eventual victory. Their numbers declined in the second half when the Minnesota game plan became more predictable and New Orleans adjusted to stop the race, but it could be surprisingly effective on Saturday.

San Francisco is among the last ten in the league in top defense, granting 4.5 YPC. The 49ers hope that Kwon Alexander's return from a torn pectoral muscle can give the front seven a necessary spark, but recovering from this injury is complicated for physical defensive players.

George Kittle over / under 78.5 receiving yards

Kittle is the key piece of the San Francisco offensive due to its versatility. The tight end is a devastating career blocker, and has also become the best receiver in the team. Garoppolo looks at him often, but he might have trouble opening up against one of the best pass coverage supporters in the game at Erik Kendricks.