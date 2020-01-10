& # 39; She is a beautiful gift from God & # 39;

Instagram

The couple of & # 39; Counting On & # 39; announced for the first time that they were waiting for their first child together in August 2019, saying that they are looking forward to embarking on this new adventure.

John David Duggar Y Abbie Duggar Now they can be officially called first-time parents. On Tuesday morning, January 7, the "Counting on"The stars welcomed their first child together, a girl they called Grace Annette Duggar.

Two days after the baby arrived, the Duggars presented their newborn daughter, who is named after Abbie's middle name, through a post on her joint Instagram ID. "Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)," they pointed out along with two images, one of which showed a close look at the sleeping baby.

In the publication, the proud parents also detailed that Gracie was "7 pounds 11 ounces and 20 3/4 inches long" at the time of her birth. They added: "We are very impressed by our new bundle of joy and we are soaked in all your little newborn hugs."

In addition to the Instagram post, the happy couple expressed their joy on their family's website. "Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our girl," they said. "She is a beautiful gift from God! We are very blessed that the Lord has given her to us. It is still surreal to know that we really are parents, but it is a great new adventure that we are excited to face together!"

John and Abbie got married in November 2018. "We are very excited to get married! It was a beautiful moment and we greatly appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us," they said in a statement. "Above all, we are grateful to Christ for joining us. This will be an amazing journey!"

Almost a year after their marriage, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting a child together. In August 2019, they announced: "We are in the cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar to the world! It is really amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are grateful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to embarking on this new adventure! "