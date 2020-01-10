& # 39; Are you the one? & # 39; Alum Alexis Eddy Dead at 23, Co-Stars in Mourning

Instagram

The former cast member of the MTV reality dating series, which had been open about her struggles with substance abuse, said she was sober in September before she was found dead on Thursday, January 9.

Up News Info –

Alexis Eddy The contestant of MTV season 6 is gone too soon "You are the chosen one?"He died at age 23 on Thursday, January 9 in his home state of West Virginia, leaving his castmates staggering because of his sudden death.

In a statement about the death of the reality star, the Mannington Police Department said the police "requested a report of a woman in cardiac arrest" at 7 a.m. that morning. "She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to the Fairmont Regional Medical Center," officials said.

While authorities are still waiting for a toxicology report to determine the cause of death of the West Virginia native, his grandmother Carol Efaw suggested he died of an overdose. "Alexis was a lost soul," he told Radar Online. "It was an OD. She caught him again." The 68-year-old woman added: "At least it doesn't hurt anymore."

Upon hearing the tragic news, several co-stars of Alexis expressed their condolences on social networks. "Yesterday, I literally talked with Alexis about how much better his life is sober." Ethan scott who also called himself trusted E-Money on Twitter. "I just don't even know how to feel right now. I can't believe we never have another convo from heart to heart."

The close friend of the late Alexis on the show, Ethan Scott, tweeted his condolences.

Another contestant, Diandra Delgado, he turned to Instagram Story to upload a photo of the season 6 cast members along with a heartfelt message. "I have no words for today. @Lexoquence, you were the missing piece of the puzzle for our family," he said. "No matter the BS through which our cast has passed, our love for you has never changed. I love you so much, baby and my prayers are with your family and loved ones."

Alexis’s game on the show, Anthony MartinHe has also shared his pain by saying: "Blessed to have had you as my perfect partner. I would not change him at all in the world. We will miss you forever. Rest in beautiful peace." In the meantime, Dimitri Valentin He wrote: "I am speechless. Alexis, you were so genuine, affectionate and full of love. We will miss your energy. I lost a part of my family today."

Alexis' game, Anthony Martin, expressed his loss on Twitter.

Dimitri Valentin, co-star of Alexis, also turned to social networks to share a sincere message.

MTV also issued a statement about Alexis's death. "MTV is deeply saddened to hear the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time," said a network spokesman.

<br />

<br />

Alexis was never ashamed to share his struggles with substance abuse. At the end of September, she informed her followers that she and her father had finally been "sober and healthy." She added: "Overwhelmed with thanks today #RecoveryRocks." The day before, she posted a photo of her in front of the Community Recovery Center with a legend that said: "Recovery at its best Gr8ful 2 b clean and sober."