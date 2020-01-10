2022 Qatar World Cup: no FIFA security concerns despite tensions in the Middle East | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML29bf15bb61ca26711165c47424ba9f789% %MINIFYHTML29bf15bb61ca26711165c47424ba9f7810%







Al Janoub Stadium, one of the host stadiums of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA has no security concerns about Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup, despite increased political tension and military action in the Middle East this month.

The British government warned of the "increase in tensions in the region,quot; following the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US attack in Iraq on January 3.

Two days later, Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US and coalition troops.

But the governing body of world football remains fully committed to the first World Cup to be organized in the Middle East.

"There is no reason to worry at this stage," said a FIFA spokesman. Sky Sports News.

FIFA is in daily contact with the organizers of the World Cup, which includes a safety assessment, and is not considering any proposals to change the host nation.

World Cup organizers argue that Qatar is "one of the safest countries in the world."

Qatar 2022: deaths of workers & # 39; not in vain & # 39; The official leading the preparations for the 2022 World Cup says they are "working hard,quot; to prevent further deaths during the construction of their stadiums.

A spokesman for the Supreme Committee said: "Qatar will host several leading soccer teams this month, including Bayern Munich, Zenit St Petersburg, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax. Qatar organizes winter training camps every year while the teams travel to Doha to experience the world -class of training facilities on offer and mild temperatures.

"The winter training camp period of this season comes after tens of thousands of fans from all over the world traveled to Doha last month for a safe and successful FIFA Club World Cup and Persian Gulf Cup .

"Qatar remains one of the safest countries in the region and the world; it takes less than three years for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to begin and we will continue to welcome fans and teams to Qatar."

Since June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, and the land border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia has been closed. All flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain are also suspended. Direct flights between the United Kingdom and Qatar are not affected.

FIFA officials did not report serious problems during the Club World Cup last month, where Liverpool beat Flamengo in the final.

"We are on the right track," said Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. Sky Sports News.

"Organizing the Gulf Cup and the Club World Cup has been a great educational milestone. We are organizing the Club World Cup (again) and another event in 2021. I think that in the next three years, we will be ready to host the world in 2022. "