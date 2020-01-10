2020 Olympics: Charlotte Dujardin riding the 2012 London dressage wave | News of the Olympic Games





Charlotte Dujardin has won three gold medals and one silver medal for Team GB in two editions of the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games are always full of drama, surprises and remarkable feats of endurance, skill and athletics.

But one of the most compelling aspects is the exposure given to lesser-known sports and their competitors, which suddenly catapult into the spotlight with millions of new armchair fans and critics.

The dressage was one of those success stories in London 2012 and Charlotte Dujardin was at the center of everything.

"Before London, if you had told many people & # 39; oh, I do training & # 39 ;, they would have looked at you with a blank face," says Dujardin. "After London, it was amazing because I became the & # 39; Dancing Horse Girl & # 39;".

Dujardin has a good CV to complement his nickname. Two Olympic gold medals in London 2012 followed by another gold and silver medal in Rio 2016. Two world titles, five European titles, an OBE and a CBE for services for your sport. A world in which the star born in Enfield has been involved since he was only two years old.

However, the only thing with equestrianism is that the rider is only half the story. The 34-year-old's triumphs were shared with the "extremely brave,quot; Valegro, who retired in December 2016 after an undefeated four-year career.

"He was simply the perfect lord," says Dujardin. "He won everything, there is nothing else that the horse can win. He found everything easy, he had no weakness. But they are rare horses to find."

In the 10-year-old mare Mount St John Freestyle, Dujardin acknowledges that his new teammate has no experience, but believes he could become another gold association.

Dujardin was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his riding services in 2017.

"He has already done very well and has improved a lot," she says. "It's getting even stronger, so I hope this year he will win medals."

"It's about finding the perfect dance partner. You're so in tune with your horse, you know when your horse needs a little help, you know when your horse is afraid, you know all those things, you can feel it. That's what I love ".

A new horse is not the only challenge that Dujardin will face in Tokyo. The warm and humid conditions of a typical Japanese summer are expected to cause problems for many athletes and equestrian events are no exception.

Dujardin poses with his gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro 2016

"It's a completely different climate than we can adapt," she says. "We have never competed in the temperatures and humidity for which we are preparing in Tokyo. Obviously, the flight is a very long way for horses to fly, so there are so many things for which we are already preparing."

Dujardin's candidacy for a third successive Olympic title had an excellent start with a victory at the Grand Prix at Mount St John Freestyle in Olympia last month.

If it can maintain the momentum, the nation should be prepared to fall in love with the & # 39; Dancing Horse Girl & # 39; once again.