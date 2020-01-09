Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

What caused a fatal plane crash in Iran?

It is not clear why a Ukraine International Airlines plane that left Tehran on Wednesday morning crashed, on fire, a few minutes after takeoff, killing the 176 people on board.

The accident occurred a few hours after Iran's missile attack on Iraqi military bases, and experts now say the plane could have been attacked. "Airplanes simply do not explode in the air," one of them, Richard Aboulafia, told the Times. "It does not work like that,quot;.

The mystery may not be resolved soon: Iran has said it will not send the "black boxes,quot; or the flight data loggers of the plane to Boeing, the US company that manufactured the plane.

Reach: This is what we know about the accident and the victims, at least 63 of whom were Canadians.

Iran's opinion: Iranian news organizations affiliated with the state initially attributed the accident to technical problems with the plane, without giving further details, but a senior official later said there was no evidence of that. A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces said the accident was not the result of any military action.