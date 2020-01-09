Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

What caused a fatal plane crash in Iran?
It is not clear why a Ukraine International Airlines plane that left Tehran on Wednesday morning crashed, on fire, a few minutes after takeoff, killing the 176 people on board.
The accident occurred a few hours after Iran's missile attack on Iraqi military bases, and experts now say the plane could have been attacked. "Airplanes simply do not explode in the air," one of them, Richard Aboulafia, told the Times. "It does not work like that,quot;.
The mystery may not be resolved soon: Iran has said it will not send the "black boxes,quot; or the flight data loggers of the plane to Boeing, the US company that manufactured the plane.
Reach: This is what we know about the accident and the victims, at least 63 of whom were Canadians.
Iran's opinion: Iranian news organizations affiliated with the state initially attributed the accident to technical problems with the plane, without giving further details, but a senior official later said there was no evidence of that. A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces said the accident was not the result of any military action.
Harry and Meghan will take & # 39; new role & # 39; in the royal family
Prince Harry and his American wife, actress Meghan Markle, He said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that "they would step back,quot; as members of the royal family of Great Britain and "would forge a new progressive role within this institution."
The announcement seemed to catch the royal family off guard, and the "half-in, half-out,quot; agreement of the couple will surely shake one of Britain's most immutable institutions, writes our head of the London office.
#Megxit analysis: Other royalty members have left the family before, but there is no precedent for the new agreement Harry and Meghan have proposed, writes Sarah Lyall, a former correspondent in our London office.
Background: The couple's wedding in 2018 was a global sensation, possibly making them the most popular family members after Queen Elizabeth II. But they have isolated themselves in the midst of disputes with the tabloid press and the persistent rumors of tensions between them and the prince's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate.
Is the EU anti-migration fund counterproductive?
The European Union spent 20 million euros last year on equipment and materials to build a road in Eritrea, part of 4,600 million euros. Trust fund for Africa that was created at the height of the 2015 refugee crisis to "address the root causes of migration."
Many workers in the project turned out to be forced recruits, but that did not stop the EU. to give Eritrea, a repressive country in East Africa, another € 95 million to fund a forced recruitment system that the United Nations has described as "equivalent to slavery."
In an exclusive report, our correspondent in Brussels describes the additional help as a "jarring example,quot; of the dilemma facing the block while struggling to halt migration drastically. The aid also raises questions about whether the 4.6 billion euro fund, which does not require guarantees of democratic reforms, has become counterproductive.
Reply: The European Commission said it paid "special attention,quot; to the protection of workers' health and safety rights in the road construction project. But a UN agency that manages the project said the Eritrea government was monitoring itself.
If you have a few minutes, it's worth it
A skirmish in Poland's cultural wars
On January 1, a Warsaw museum that exhibited the main experimental artists of Poland obtained a new director: Piotr Bernatowicz.
Bernatowicz, above, who was appointed by the Minister of Culture in the populist government of Poland, wants to show conservative work and challenge leftist positions. But Polish artists and curators, some of whom requested their appointment, They say their vision does not fit the background of the museum.
"Putting this man on top is like putting a cork in the bottle," said one critic.
This is what is happening most.
Brexit: During a visit to London by Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain offered no indication of flexibility in his campaign to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU. by the end of 2020. And Dr. von der Leyen made it clear that she thought Mr. Johnson's schedule for negotiating a comprehensive agreement was unrealistic.
Carlos Ghosn: Instead of detailing his bold escape from Japan, the fallen car executive criticized a press conference in Lebanon, in English, French and Arabic, against the Tokyo authorities and executives of Nissan, his former employer. He portrayed himself as the victim of a manipulated justice system and a corporate coup by unfair subordinates.
Libya: Russia and Turkey, which are said to be trying to exploit a diplomatic void left by Europe's failure to end the fighting in Libya, have called for a ceasefire in the country to begin this weekend.
Taiwan As the The island's democracy is preparing for an election on Saturday, China's hostility and the months of protests in Hong Kong have reversed the political fortune of President Tsai Ing-wen.
Climate change: Last year was the second warmest recorded, and Europe had the warmest year in history, according to an intergovernmental agency that has the support of the European Union.
Snapshot: Above, a sepia with three-dimensional glasses, part of the researchers' attempts to evaluate the depth perception of the animals. Cephalopods, unlike their cousins of squid and octopus, It can be seen in three dimensions, according to a new study.
What we are reading: This exhaustive ranking of all Adam Sandler's films on Vulture. Tom Wright-Piersanti, editor of briefings, says: "The good thing about this list is that the comedies that made it a family name receive the same attention as their acclaimed independent roles."
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting the accident in Iran
When news was heard that a Ukrainian plane had fallen after taking off from Tehran, journalists and editors from all over the world took action, including our increasingly sophisticated visual research team.
The plane crashed a little after 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday (shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday). Malachy Browne, a senior producer who previously investigated the The murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the shooting in Las Vegas was at his home in New York, where he quickly got to work.
On Flightradar24, which tracks the planes by their radio signals, examined recent flights from Tehran. One had stopped transmitting near the international airport of Tehran, over the town of Parand. On social media, he quickly began to examine the accounts of what had happened.
A native of Iran on Malachy's team, Nilo Tabrizy, spoke with an Instagram user who had posted images of the remains. Other accounts and witness videos It also helped our team determine that the plane was on fire with wings attached as it descended rapidly.
And by mapping the photos and analyzing the structural damage and splashing blood on the ground, the team confirmed that the plane was returning to the airport when it crashed, crucial information in the story still in development of what happened.
Now they are mapping where the debris fell and working with our reporter James Glanz and other aviation experts to analyze the clues.
When Nilo called his relatives in Iran to control them, they told him not to be so "western." "Don't worry!" They told him. After all, they had lived through the Iran-Iraq war.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the possible testimony of John Bolton in the political trial of President Trump.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle and a hint: domain (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Times Book Review has started a new column, Group Text, which offers recommendations especially aimed at reading clubs.
%MINIFYHTML45bb2b12e835079c78a94aedb158f97d9%%MINIFYHTML45bb2b12e835079c78a94aedb158f97d10%