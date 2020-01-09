Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

One of the officials said two missiles had been fired from a mobile air defense system, the SA-15. It is similar to the one that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing the 298 people on board.
Ukraine is negotiating with Iran to allow investigators to search the accident site near Tehran for possible rocket fragments, according to a Ukrainian official. Two people said the Iranians had invited US officials to join the investigation.
From Iran: On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, Abolfazl Shekarchi, was cited by Iranian media as rejecting the idea that the accident was the result of a military action: "This is ridiculous. Most passengers in this flight was our valuable young Iranian men and women. Whatever we do, we do it for the protection and defense of our country and our people. "
Reminder: In the best case, determining the cause of an international plane crash can take a year or more of difficult investigation work. This clash could be especially complicated, given tensions between Iran and the US. UU.
Iran warns the US UU., But the messages are mixed
A commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared that the armed forces of Iran He would soon take a "tougher revenge,quot; in the United States for a drone attack that killed an important Iranian general last week.
Separately, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain that there would be more measures "if the United States makes another mistake," according to a statement from Rouhani's office.
But another Iranian military leader said that his country's missile attacks against Americans in Iraq this week had not been intended to kill anyone.
It was part of a series of comments that sometimes sent a mixed message, and other times they seemed to convey a more severe tone than the one that the country took earlier this week, when its foreign minister said that Iran "Measures provided concluded,quot; and did not look for climbing.
Analysts warned that Iran's goal of expelling the United States from the Middle East will likely continue.
Whats Next: In Washington, US lawmakers were expected to vote on a resolution to force the president to stop any military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.
China's efforts fail in Taiwan elections
As Taiwan's elections approach this Saturday, China's influence becomes great, but not in the way Beijing expected.
Just a year ago, President Tsai Ing-wen's party suffered a humiliating defeat. Now she has He made a notable return by being the least favorite candidate in China. The undisputed belligerence of Beijing towards Taiwan, along with the protests in Hong Kong over the constant invasion of mainland China, gave new vigor to its campaign.
Quotable: "From the beginning," one country, two systems "has been a dictatorship," says a narrator in Ms. Tsai's latest campaign video.
Context: Since Ms. Tsai took office in May 2016, China has largely refused to commit to her government, instead of launching threats against her goals of "dividing,quot; China and flexing her military strength. It also restricted the flow of tourists and other economic ties.
The harsh policies have only distanced the people of Taiwan, as only 1 percent of the population is in favor of unification with mainland China "as soon as possible," according to an annual government survey.
52 places to go in 2020
Our travel section has launched its annual list of destinations, one for each week of the year, with the aim of inspiring, delighting and motivating you to explore.
Among them, top left: the Kimberley region in Australia; Sabah, Malaysia; the British Virgin Islands; and Kampot, Cambodia.
China: The researchers said they had identified a new virus behind a lung-type disease that has infected dozens of people across Asia, triggering fears in a region that was hit by a deadly epidemic 17 years ago. While it seems to be transmitted to humans through animals, which limits their virulence, the Chinese government has not revealed many details.
Brittany: The lower house of Parliament, once bitterly divided by Brexit, gave the green light to the legislation that will enter into force on January 31 to remove the country from the European Union. It is almost certain that it will be finalized and will become law next week.
France: Protesters returned to the streets, extending the transport strike against the government pension review plan, which is already the longest in the country's history.
Carlos Ghosn: The Lebanese attorney general ordered the former car executive accused of financial misconduct in Japan to remain in Lebanon while officials began considering how to treat him.
Snapshot: Above, moon cakes stamped with prodemocratic messages in Hong Kong. Food establishments are just one facet of a network in the shadow of catering services, lawyers, health care providers and people who share cars. They have become part of the front during more than seven months of protests. One store even offered tear gas ice cream.
What we are reading: This deep dive into the Canadian health system in American Prospect. Tara Siegel Bernard, who writes about personal finance and consumer issues for The Times, noted this passage: "Instead of scaring Americans with well-structured narratives about the supposed horrors of Canadian Medicare, we could take the opportunity to learn from it." .
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: Talking about our salaries, especially for women, was once considered taboo, but Overcoming initial discomfort can have huge benefits for our careers.
And now for the backstory in …
The forests of the north of the world
The boreal forests surround the world just below the Arctic Circle, extending through Canada, Alaska, Siberia and northern Europe.
Together, they form a giant reservoir that stores carbon dioxide.
The boreal forests are different from the tropical forests, closer to the equator. The boreal forests contain about 703 gigatons of carbon. in woody fibers and soil, while tropical forests store about 375 gigatons. (A gigaton is a bit difficult to describe, but it is a lot).
However, these are difficult times for the world's forests. Think of the fires in Australia and those of last year in the Amazon. Agriculture, logging and urbanization are also taking their toll.
That brings us to single-use paper products, such as paper towels, especially those sold in North America. Its fiber is often taken from the boreal forest, so reducing domestic use can help protect trees.
In Asia, cloth towels are still the standard. But Paper towel sales are increasing among the most prosperous consumers, and sellers are taking note.
