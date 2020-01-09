Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

One of the officials said two missiles had been fired from a mobile air defense system, the SA-15. It is similar to the one that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing the 298 people on board.

Ukraine is negotiating with Iran to allow investigators to search the accident site near Tehran for possible rocket fragments, according to a Ukrainian official. Two people said the Iranians had invited US officials to join the investigation.

From Iran: On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, Abolfazl Shekarchi, was cited by Iranian media as rejecting the idea that the accident was the result of a military action: "This is ridiculous. Most passengers in this flight was our valuable young Iranian men and women. Whatever we do, we do it for the protection and defense of our country and our people. "

Reminder: In the best case, determining the cause of an international plane crash can take a year or more of difficult investigation work. This clash could be especially complicated, given tensions between Iran and the US. UU.