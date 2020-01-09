YOU. Praise Dave Chappelle – Watch this amazing video

YOU. He praises Dave Chappelle and shared a recent video of the comedian on his social media account. Fans are amazed, and they are also excited about Dave, flooding the comments section of Tip with praise.

& # 39; CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER! Repost of @realdlhughley DaveChappelle DROPS OF DROPS !! We (the comedians) try to bring laughter, light and relief to some serious situations through laughter … today that has just been "interpreted,quot; like everything BUT comedy🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ #TeamDL #comedy # laughs #relief #laughteristhebestmedicine # lightenup #chill #itsajoke, & # 39; TI wrote in his legend.

Tip continued and said that ‘No one says it better than #davechappelle. That's why he deserves the Mark Twain Humor Award. Comedy is for everyone, but not all comedians are. "

Someone said: Vi I saw this last night and let me say that Dave Chappelle is the most intelligent, intellectual, articulate, most conscious, intelligent and fun comedy from the likes of Richard Pryor and Red Foxx that we have seen in this generation! Just listening to his classmates talk about him shows the respect he has earned throughout his career! & # 39; & # 39;

Another commentator took over Dave and said: ‘The funniest man in the world. I still watch his show and I laugh every time. "

An Instagram installer posted: ‘He absolutely deserves the prize. He is that comedy of the thinking man like Richard Pryor, Chris Rock … great to make you laugh and think about the issues realistically … I live his body of work. "

In other news, T.I. He found himself in hot water these days after some people accused him of praying for Iran to kill American soldiers.

Ad

He shared several messages saying he supports the Iranians, and this sparked a massive debate in the comments.



Post views:

9 9