XFL rules, explained: how the new NFL football league differs, including overtime, kickoffs and more

The 2020 XFL season starts on February 8, about a week after the Super Bowl.

So, if you crave some extra football after the NFL season, you might want to tune into the XFL to see what it is about. But although the XFL is a soccer league, its rules differ greatly from the NFL. The league announced its rules in early January, and there are several key differences between the two soccer leagues.

"What we did was listen to the fans," XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said in a statement. "And what they told us is that they love this game, but they would like it a little faster and with a little more excitement. They thought there was too much free time. We tried to listen to what they did. They don't want to, either. They didn't want tricks or things that were not authentic. Nor did they want to be complicit in the safety of the players. So, what we wanted was to take a great game and do it a little better. "

The XFL is not changing the sport completely, but there are some notable rules to point out, which we will see next.

The initial kicks and XFL clearance are radically different.

You can read about all the specific kickoff rules on the XFL website, but the important thing is to know that players cannot move until the player recovers the ball. Similarly, in the clearings, the "clearance team cannot throw beyond the scrimmage line until the ball is kicked." The XFL rule book is made in a way to encourage returns on kickoffs and punts.

If you have seen any NFL games in recent years, you know that it is extremely irritating when the broadcast goes to the commercial after a touchdown, returns to show an initial kick and a touchback, and then returns to the commercial before the offensive begins. . .

The NFL has changed its rules lately to encourage touchbacks since the initial kicks are dangerous. But the way XFL has set it up is supposed to be more secure.

"In college football, kickoffs are only 6% of the moves, but they lead to 21% of concussions," explains the XFL. "To eliminate security problems with kickoffs, the NCAA and the NFL created more opportunities for touchbacks. The increase in touchbacks naturally leads to fewer returns, which means fewer significant moves. The rule change proposed by the XFL will encourage more kicks while making the play less dangerous by eliminating the 30-yard sprint until the collision. "

Scores after touchdowns

Similar to the now disappeared Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL is not making field goals to get extra points. Instead, they have a three-level point system for teams that follow touchdowns. Actually it is very simple and is broken down as such:

1 point: Make a play from the 2-yard line

2 points: Make a play from the 5-yard line

3 points: Make a play from the 10-yard line

Kick points are not allowed. If the defense returns a rotation, they get all the points that the team in attack was looking for.

This change of rules makes things fun because it means that an 18-point game has only two possessions behind. We can also get many special game designs from coaches that create games that work for short distances. We saw a lot of this in the AAF with increasingly creative teams after their touchdowns.

The overtime rules are completely new

A big complaint about the current NFL overtime system is that it can end without both teams touching the ball. The NFL made changes to the rules to make it a little more fair, but sometimes all it takes is for a team to win a coin and essentially win the game.

The XFL has a really unique overtime system, different from everything we've seen in football. This is how the league explains it:

Overtime will consist of 5 "Rounds,quot;, organized in alternating single-game possessions, as usual in NHL shootings or MLS penalties. A "round,quot; will consist of an offensive play per team. Each possession begins on the opponent's 5-yard line and the offensive team has one play to score. The team with the most points after 5 rounds is the winner.

If a team is eliminated mathematically early (as a team scores in the first three moves and keeps the opponent scoreless), then there is no need to play the five rounds. And if the score is tied after five rounds, then it goes into sudden death until one team scores and the other not in a single round.

There are many ways in which this is better than the NFL system from a visual perspective, but as the league explains, "the extra time of XFL allows both teams to play offensively, in less than 10 minutes, and always has a winner,quot;. Overtime in the XFL will be an accelerated offensive show that always results in a winner, what do you dislike?

Minor changes in the rules

Overtime, kickoffs / punts and the point after touchdowns are the most notable changes that should be known about the XFL. But there are many other smaller things to differentiate from the NFL. The complete set of rules can be seen on the XFL website, but we will list some that might interest you.

Double pass forward: "If a team completes a forward pass behind the scrimmage line, that team may throw a second forward pass, provided the ball has never crossed the scrimmage line … Once the ball has passed the line of scrimmage, forward passes are not allowed. " This is something that is not allowed in the NFL or college football, so it could lead to some interesting game designs. But overall, it's a fairly minor rule that we would only expect to see a few times during the season.

Game block much faster: The XFL has a 25-second game clock compared to the NFL's 40-second game clock. A difference of 15 seconds may not seem like much, but this change will definitely be felt in the field. Expect a much faster pace of play as teams must hasten their game call. However, something to keep in mind is that the NFL clock starts once the game ends and the XFL clock starts once the ball is seen to play.

Return Period: During the 2-minute warning (the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters), there are some adjustments to allow teams more time to return, therefore, "return period." From the XFL, "In the plays that end on the field of play, the game clock will stop until the ball has been seen and 5 seconds have run out of the game clock." This means that a team cannot run out of time until there is only one minute left (assuming the opposing team has no timeouts) In the NFL, a team can run out of time with two minutes left.

Running game clock: "Outside the last 2 minutes of each half, the game clock will run after incomplete games and out of bounds." This will take some time to get used to football fans, but the goal is to make games develop as quickly as possible.

The teams have two waiting times in half instead of three: Another pace of game change, less downtime equals faster games.

Players need only one foot in the limits instead of two: Andet another game rhythm rule, makes it easier to determine catches, which leads to faster revisions.