The XFL revealed its rule book earlier this week, and there are some notable differences between the new soccer league and the NFL.

In devising ways to make the sport true to football but also unique to its counterpart, the league considered some dramatic changes. Speaking to Sport Business, Commissioner Oliver Luck said the league reflected on the possibility of eliminating field goals and game clearance.

"In football you have four casualties to make 10 yards and a clearance is a safety valve. If you have four casualties (without the ability to clear), how would you train? That was the question," Luck said. "We talked about that and a fourth down is a very important play if it's from your 20-yard line because if you don't do it, you're giving away the ball (very close to your final zone). But the thing was we couldn't prove it. To prove it really where the coaches had their livelihoods dependent on the decision, it was too difficult to do.

"We talked about that, it's fascinating, it could be a great way to play, it might not be, but we felt we weren't the right beta test for something like this."

Eliminating word games would have been a dramatic move if the XFL had implemented it. Explaining the process to make the rules, Luck said fans "didn't want tricks or things that were not authentic." Eliminating puns would certainly not have felt authentic, and that is probably the reason why the league did not.

Similarly, Luck said he also considered eliminating field goals.

"If you eliminate the field goal, and we had already decided that the extra points were not going to be played by kicks but by scrimmage, then you are really taking your foot off football," said Luck. "The kicker becomes irrelevant, all you need is a kicker for the kick-off, and we thought it could be a bridge too far. Someday it could happen, but there is still something magical about a 48-yard field goal to win a game,quot;. It is still a great play. We didn't want to get that aspect of the game. "

If the punts and field goals were eliminated, then the XFL could also have taken the AAF route and also eliminated the initial kicks. Football without kickers.

Instead, the league came up with some innovative ways to change the start and clearance returns. Currently in the NFL, touchbacks are often seen in kickoffs and fair catches in the clearance, as the league has made changes to the rules to make touchbacks more attractive. The leader who returned the kick in the NFL for 2019 was Cordarrelle Patterson with 825 yards. This marks the second time since 1982 that the kick return leader finished below 900 yards.

It is good that the XFL was considering such radical changes, but it is probably the best that the league has not achieved.