Within the reinvention of Kristin Cavallari

When MTV viewers turned to The hills Last year, a familiar face was not among the cast.
While Kristin Cavallari It allows a cameo in the MTV reboot of its reality phenomenon halfway to be a fun exercise in nostalgia, anything else would be a bit much. "It would have been difficult to return to all that lifestyle and all that drama," he admitted to We weekly last year. "I have spoken to Audrina (Patridge), said it has been difficult for her. So, yes, I'm a little happy that I don't have to go back to that. "
These days, the closest the teen reality star became an actress and shoe designer, cookbook author, shop owner, and lifestyle mogul, comes to the intriguing 22-year-old who eagerly enrolled. To fulfill the role of bad girl of the series: watching the liquor fueled the histrionics that occurs among the young employees that make up its thriving Uncommon James brand and the cast of its E! Serie Very cavallari. (Well, that and the time he exaggerated him in the drinks of tequila during a company trip to Florida).
Watching the dust between two employees in an episode of season 2 of his show, in which she serves as a star and executive producer, she observed the stylist. Kelly Henderson, "This is what I did when I was 22. You have to grow the shit."
That is something that the 33-year-old woman has definitely done in the decade since leaving an MTV sound studio (the final scene itself is a blatant nod to real or false discussions that perpetually revolved in circles The hills) It's not just that she has been married to the former NFL quarterback for almost seven years Jay cutler or the mother of her three children, children Camden, 7 and Jaxon5 and her daughter Saylor, 4. It is that he literally cannot imagine reliving only one of his youth indiscretions.
"I'm too old for that. I don't want to have those malicious girl fights, that's not my life anymore," he said. Paper magazine in 2018, discarding the idea that one day he would lead the cast, for example, The true housewives of Nashville. "I had to go back and watch videos of Laguna Beach Y The hills and it made me shiver because, ugh, that was my world! Fighting for the dumbest shit on the planet. Whether it was amplified or not, I was still doing it and I don't want to be part of it anymore. "
In other words, Toto, is so It is no longer 2004. Cavallari, born in Denver and raised in Chicago, was only 17 years old when MTV executives showed up at their high school in Laguna Beach, California, looking for a group of charismatic teenagers who could face their new creation : a documentary version of real life. of Fox's runaway drama The o.c. When they found the open blonde junior, her dreaming senior boyfriend Stephen Colletti and his best friend Lauren Conrad, the perpetual girl next door who had been hiding a secret crush, a development executive sent a message to the network: they had it.
With Conrad as a narrator, Cavallari was introduced to the television audience, while floating in sight on a pool raft, from his rival's perspective. "That? That would be Kristin," joked the future fashion designer of the high school student dressed in a bikini. "Wherever Kristin went, the drama followed."
In question, Conrad continued, "She can't stand me. This is the reason why: Stephen. I guess he is her boyfriend, but Stephen and I have been very close forever … Kristin is the wrong girl for him." .
And with that, the photogenic teen was placed in the required villain role, a label that stayed with her as she faced face to face with her classmates and struggled to make her teenage romance work.
For the producers, she was the gold of reality shows, the character of love and hate that kept more than three million viewers tuned in every week. "What I loved was that Kristin seemed safe, fearless and really unconcerned with school policy and everything that happened around her," executive producer. Tony DiSanto saying The Washington Post last year. "She was paving her own path."
But despite his audacity, Cavallari did not like to play the bad girl. He connected to chat rooms and saw people tearing it apart, and in a land before social networks, his only real resource was to take it. "I didn't see myself as a star. I looked at it more like & # 39; they all hate me & # 39;" he told the newspaper. "It was very hard for me to be so young."
In one of the most infamous scenes of the series, a newly single Cavallari dances on a bar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while her former Colletti belittles her from the other side of the room, shouting: "Whore!"
Lovely, really. However, somehow it was Cavallari who looked bad …
Looking back now, she can ignore the incident. "I wasn't even doing anything!" she said Cosmopolitan. "I got a lot for that, I mean, they made it look like I was the only one in the bar dancing, that's what everyone does in Cabo. I'm still going to Cabo. People keep dancing in the bars." . And I wasn't with Stephen. But no, I was the bad guy. Just living my life, man. "
But the experience was undoubtedly difficult. "It definitely affected me," he admitted to Paper"But because of that, at such an early age, I had to learn to ignore it and think," It's just a show, these people don't really know me. "
Then, when MTV producers called back in 2009, after a stab to act he left Cavallari with only a handful of credits in Veronica Mars, CSI: NY Y Van Wilder: first year"He realized that it was a proposal that he should not reject."
Former enemy Conrad had just announced intentions to leave The hills, maneuvering his black BMW convertible into a bright future as a designer for LC Lauren Conrad, Paper Crown and a versatile lifestyle doyenne. And Cavallari saw his opportunity to write the rest of his story. The exhibition (almost 5 million tuned to see an attractive party of twenty-year-olds in Les Deux and fight for boys who probably were not worth their time) could establish the next phase of his career and the paycheck certainly didn't hurt.
"Money was the reason why I did it," he said. We weekly in 2016. "The producers gave me an offer that I could not refuse. I'm glad I returned to (reality TV) because this time I saw it strictly as a job and I knew the character they wanted me to play." So, if the network was going to announce its premiere with the slogan, "The b – ch is back," I was happy to follow.
"At the end of the day, if a b – ch means that I am going for what I want, I say what I think, and I will not let people walk on me, then call me a b – ch,quot; Great. I'll take that, "he explained to The Washington Post. "Because those are all the things that I am."
This time he had no trouble going to a party and chatting friend Audrina Patridgepseudo boyfriend not engaged Justin "Bobby,quot; Brescia, for example, or hit back when Stephanie Pratt He accused her of playing dirty trying to make a move.
"This is what happens after a bottle of tequila," he said with a laugh. Cosmopolitan of the scene that saw her face Pratt. "Is it going to be like that? Because if it's going to be like that, it's f – king in b – ch. It's on!" she screamed in the clip. "You're screwed with the wrong girl."
This girl was happy to enjoy some cat fights or flirt with her ex boyfriend Brody jenner, if that was what he was asked. different to Laguna Beach, who made stories of her romance in real life high school, "With The hills, those people were not really in my life until I joined the program. I had met many of them, but they really weren't in my circle of friends. He was very separated, which made it easy in that regard, "he told Paper. "When I did it The hills, I knew I had to keep things separate because it is very easy for the lines to blur and I did not like that feeling. "
By addressing it as a role-playing exercise, he made his return of the season and a half quite enjoyable. "We knew exactly what scenes we would shoot and what it would be about," he told the magazine. "I had fake fights and false relationships. I was playing villain and acting essentially. I had a great experience."
Even so, when the filming ended in 2010, Cavallari's full brand was wrapped in his partying girl character, so he turned hard. His turn on MTV had caught the attention of veteran NFL quarterback Cutler: "My publicist called me when I was filming The hills and said Jay wanted to take me to Chicago to take me on a date, "then he would share with Persons"But she had returned the plan request." "I didn't want a boyfriend, especially one who lives in Chicago."
But a year later, with his days on the reality show in the rearview mirror, he went to a Bears game with his family and, in an effort to impress his relatives based in Illinois, got passes to meet the athlete later. "He entered and was so handsome and so sweet," he recalled. "We spent a couple of nights later. Then things moved quite quickly."
After two weeks, the former Vanderbilt star, 36, professed his love. Not two months after that, he admitted that he wanted to marry her. "We got engaged after eight months!" Cavallari said of his 2011 proposal.
Moving at warp speed caused some growth pains, and the couple briefly suspended the engagement. "I needed Jay to know that he was serious about some things and had to take extreme measures," he said. Persons. "Deep down, I knew that in my heart things would improve if I ended up with him."
What they did thanks to a commitment to couples therapy. "We have come to a place to have more empathy and more compassion between us," he said during an appearance at SiriuxXM & # 39; s Wake up with Taylor. "Because he learns why, he knows that everyone comes with a certain amount of luggage. We all react to different situations differently."
When Cavallari toured the Dancing with the stars Ballroom at the end of 2011, Cutler was in the audience, the duo confirmed that their engagement had returned with little fanfare.
"He was very dumb. He was at the airport, leaving Chicago," he shared with E! News. "We had just spent so many days together and we were sending text messages and somehow it came up, like, & # 39; Oh, will we get married? & # 39; We're like, & # 39; Yes, it's fine & # 39 ;. And then he sent my ring by mail. So I had my ring sitting at home for a couple of weeks before putting it on. "
By August 2012, the couple, now established in the Midwest, welcomed their first child, Camden. His Nashville votes of 120 people followed 10 months later ("Don't sound cheesy, but literally the whole day was perfect," he told CVLUX) and his son Jaxon 11 months after that. The last piece of his family, his daughter Saylor, would arrive in November 2015.
"When I became a mother, I really felt like I was doing the right thing for the first time in my life," he admits. Paper. "I had Camden when I was 25, so I was very young, but by then I had done a lot and had taken everything out of my system. Being a mother was really the next natural step for me. I would have never thought of a million years would be the first in having babies and getting married, but it really has been the best thing that ever happened to me. "
Leading a family of five required a dramatic change in priorities or, as Cavallari put it Modeliste In 2016, "When you finally have children, you realize how selfish you are." With Cutler traveling about six months a year, Cavallari needed to forge a career that was flexible enough to make raising his children the priority.
"I have a line of shoes and a line of jewelry, and I can work on them from anywhere," he said. BELLA New York Mag of his collaboration with Chinese Laundry and Emerald Duv, a jewelry brand he launched with his friend Chelsea Bulte. The same with the lifestyle I take, Balancing in heels, he published in 2016. "You know, I could write it in my spare time, when the children are sleeping or my husband could look at them and let me write for a while, and I'm very lucky to have everything."
In 2017 everything It expanded to include Uncommon James, with Cavallari craving the autonomy of owning his own company. What began as a desire to create delicate and sophisticated pieces of jewelry at an affordable price, became household items (an appropriate turn for a woman who took True roots, his New York Times best-selling cookbook based on their own healthy recipes) and, more recently, Little James, for which their children serve as models of inspiration and fit.
With Cutler's retirement from football after 12 seasons later that year, Cavallari was able to return to a leading role. But this time I was determined to present her authentic identity and the only "b-ch,quot; label she would adopt was that of HBIC as the woman who manages a lifestyle brand of more than 70 employees with a Nashville brick. -mortal store, a new place in Chicago, a solid online presence and a reality show, which returns tonight for the third season.
"For the past seven years, I have been on your agenda, and with our children, we always want to make sure that one of us is close. And so, at the end, that frees up a little more of my time," he said. The daily beast, explaining why he felt it was the right time to launch Very cavallari.
"And now with us in a location now, which is Nashville, I was really excited to plant not only my personal roots, but also to open my flagship store, my Uncommon James headquarters, and with the staff I have and the Backdrop. In the background of the opening of this store, I felt it was a very good opportunity to return to reality television, but not only about my family, but about something else, and to rely on the staff for the drama, instead of my own drama personal ".
While his employees bring mischief and Cutler provides comic relief ("People think he is the revelation star, which is fine, I'll let him have it," he says about his spouse stealing the spotlights), Cavallari is content to lead. away from tears, she only intervened to remind employees that she is there to manage a company, not arbitrate your personal dramas.
"I think it's different for me now because of some things," he said. Paper. "I'm not in the middle of the girl drama anymore; that's not my life anymore and it's great."
His world is balancing his work as CEO and lifestyle guru with his marriage ("We have completely changed roles," he told E! News about his relationship and Cutler's. And, therefore, it's just to navigate this new normal for us ") and give your children as normal as possible on their ten acre farm in Tennessee.
If she wishes to revisit her youth, she is there for the eyes. She knows that one day her children will realize their adolescence: "I will just have to have a real conversation with them about the experience and everything that happened, and I'm fine with that," he said. We weekly. "I like to have a very open and honest relationship with my children," but until then he is happy to limit nostalgia to particular moments, such as when Cosmopolitan He asked him to comment on some of his best hits.
His general opinion: "I am so happy that this is no longer my life," he admitted. "Just watching these clips, it's like, & # 39; Oh, I'm so happy to not be in my twenties and, like, this is my world & # 39; like, this was my world. I'm so happy it happened. "
(Originally published on March 24, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
