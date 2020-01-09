Within the reinvention of Kristin Cavallari

And with that, the photogenic teen was placed in the required villain role, a label that stayed with her as she faced face to face with her classmates and struggled to make her teenage romance work.

For the producers, she was the gold of reality shows, the character of love and hate that kept more than three million viewers tuned in every week. "What I loved was that Kristin seemed safe, fearless and really unconcerned with school policy and everything that happened around her," executive producer. Tony DiSanto saying The Washington Post last year. "She was paving her own path."

But despite his audacity, Cavallari did not like to play the bad girl. He connected to chat rooms and saw people tearing it apart, and in a land before social networks, his only real resource was to take it. "I didn't see myself as a star. I looked at it more like & # 39; they all hate me & # 39;" he told the newspaper. "It was very hard for me to be so young."

In one of the most infamous scenes of the series, a newly single Cavallari dances on a bar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while her former Colletti belittles her from the other side of the room, shouting: "Whore!"

Lovely, really. However, somehow it was Cavallari who looked bad …