There would be reason for Kate Middleton to celebrate no matter what happened April. Eight years of marriage, everything in the most dazzling lights is nothing to sneeze.

But thanks to Queen Elizabeth IIThe very special anniversary gift, well, we figured there was some champagne in the Cambridge house. Buckingham Palace announced on her April anniversary with her husband Prince William that the monarch had appointed Kate Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a massive and very public sign of his approval and appreciation. While the Royal Victorian Order has five classes, Dame Grand Cross is the highest in recognition of services to the Queen.

In other words, the former British matriarch has just told the whole world how much she likes her grandson's wife.

%MINIFYHTML84c7b37284287ff9c6cc668f9b8a74cb11% %MINIFYHTML84c7b37284287ff9c6cc668f9b8a74cb12%

"Queen Victoria founded the Royal Victorian Order for personal services to the Monarch. This is the Queen showing her gratitude for the way Kate has behaved," Richard Fitzwilliams, the former editor of the International. Who is who noticed to Vanity fair last year. "It is the way in which the Queen recognizes eight successful years of marriage and also the fact that the Duchess has produced three heirs, thus ensuring the lineage of the House of Windsor. She has the beauty, poise, dedication and reliability of a Queen Consort needs. "