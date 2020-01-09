Within the close bond of Kate Middleton with Queen Elizabeth II

There would be reason for Kate Middleton to celebrate no matter what happened April. Eight years of marriage, everything in the most dazzling lights is nothing to sneeze.
But thanks to Queen Elizabeth IIThe very special anniversary gift, well, we figured there was some champagne in the Cambridge house. Buckingham Palace announced on her April anniversary with her husband Prince William that the monarch had appointed Kate Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a massive and very public sign of his approval and appreciation. While the Royal Victorian Order has five classes, Dame Grand Cross is the highest in recognition of services to the Queen.
In other words, the former British matriarch has just told the whole world how much she likes her grandson's wife.
"Queen Victoria founded the Royal Victorian Order for personal services to the Monarch. This is the Queen showing her gratitude for the way Kate has behaved," Richard Fitzwilliams, the former editor of the International. Who is who noticed to Vanity fair last year. "It is the way in which the Queen recognizes eight successful years of marriage and also the fact that the Duchess has produced three heirs, thus ensuring the lineage of the House of Windsor. She has the beauty, poise, dedication and reliability of a Queen Consort needs. "
It is a golden star. Or, more exactly, a blue girdle and a badge with the Maltese cross and a Tudor crown, which Kate wore on top of her Alexander McQueen at the June state dinner with President Donald Trump.
And it represents how far the two women have come since the days when the courtiers whispered that their majesty did not approve the election of their grandson's girlfriend. (Like Meghan markle he was the only one forced to deal with such hurtful rumors).
The talk, real journalist Phil Dampier told the British newspaper The expressIt was that the Queen, the working lady in her tenth decade, felt that William's girlfriend was not getting enough after graduation in 2005 from the University of St. Andrews. "There was a phase where he really seemed to be doing very little," Dampier told the newspaper, adding: "The Queen once commented that Kate doesn't do much."
How hard.
Reluctant to push his girlfriend completely into the public light before his future had been resolved, William was not willing to accompany her to the royal walks, so art history took a job as a shopper for accessories for the retailer Jigsaw British fashion and involved herself with Starlight Children & # 39; s Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing comfort to hospitalized children and their families.
Today, however, the mother of Prince george6 Charlotte Princess, 4 and Prince louis, 20 months, is the patron of more than a dozen charities, turning his love for children and his skillful knowledge of parenting into a favorite cause as he fulfills his mission to help disadvantaged youth. As the Queen has begun to divide some of her responsibilities, she has given more than a few roles to Kate, anointing her patron of the Royal Photographic Society in June and patron of the British charity Family Action in December.
Perhaps even more important than the shows he has done publicly, however, are what he is telling people in private. "The queen is a fan," a source said recently Vanity fair. "Kate is imperturbable. Her mantra is very similar to the Queen's to keep calm and move on in life, and has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch."
Part of that is her dedication to being the woman who helps her children choose Halloween costumes, engages in charitable activities and puts herself in haute couture and a tiara for a state dinner. "She is determined to create a healthy balance between her personal life and her future role," a source said recently. We weekly Kate, who turns 38 today. "It has taken a long time to get to where it is today, but it is ready."
She got there being the most diligent of the students. Because when his commitment to William, 37, was announced in 2010, the daughter of two former flight attendants was not prepared and was somewhat reluctant to officially accept a role in The Firm. It does not matter that he received what amounted to an eight-year apprenticeship while falling in love with the future King of Great Britain in college and beyond.
"Obviously it's stressful, because I don't know what kind of … I don't know what the ropes are," he admitted in an interview with Tom Bradby of ITV News, the first time in much of the world. I heard his voice. "William is obviously used to it, but no, I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard."
She has done both things admirably. Some responsibilities were less natural than others, with Kate sharing the special ITV 2016, Our queen at 90, that she initially struggled to get used to the walks: "Everyone bothers me in the family because I spend too much time chatting. So I think I have to learn a little more and get some more advice, I guess."
But listening to the experts tell it, behind the scenes, the soft-spoken duchess is a true force of change. "The Duchess of Cambridge has been listed as shy at work in the past," she says Vanity fairThe real correspondent of Katie Nicholl. "But in reality, she has assumed only a few sponsorships, things that really made a difference. Early intervention with young children in elementary schools, putting mental health on the map with Heads Together, was her idea. It has been very instrumental. "
And incredibly effective. Lorraine Heggessey, CEO of the Royal Foundation, revealed to Persons It was Kate who suggested that they join together to direct their approach to eradicating stigma that has long been associated with mental illness. "I have discovered that she is incredibly wise," he told the magazine, noting that while she is not the type "who is pushing forward, she is very confident in her views. She often sees the heart of the problem or something critical you need to deal with. "
Recently, his most targeted approach has been to help the most vulnerable youth in the country, a humanitarian issue that claims to be his legacy, according to attendees. Vanity fair. And, of course, he is preparing for his future as William's most fervent supporter.
With Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially separated from the Cambridges to form their own home in Sussex, "There seems to be a change in the palace," said a source in the middle. "There is a focus on William establishing himself as a future king and Kate as his queen consort."
To that end, Kate has been spending more and more time with the Queen (so much so that they were almost synchronized on the church trip last Sunday), an opportunity she has been given since she and William moved to London in 2017.
"Kate and the Queen have always had a special bond, but they developed a deeper friendship after she and William moved from Anmer Hall, Norfolk, to Kensington Palace, which is a short distance from Buckingham Palace," explained one source a We weekly. "Sometimes they catch up casually with afternoon tea. But other times, they have more formal meetings, where the queen will give intense individual training on how to take the crown."
Such education largely amounts to conversations about the direction of the monarchy and how Kate can forge her specific niche. But, as Kate pointed out Our queen at 90, she never tried to take her to a particular way of thinking: "She has been very generous and has not been at all blunt in any of her views. I feel she has been there, more or less, a kind guide really for me." .
And an invaluable one in that, with insider information pointing to We weekly she "really took Kate under her wing. The two often spend hours discussing the real life and future of the monarchy."
Kate will naturally play a considerable role and is using the years before her husband officially ascends the throne as a long test. "Kate has taken on new responsibilities little by little in recent years, so it won't be a surprise when the time comes," said real expert Rebecca Long We weekly.
One of those obligations saw her join the Queen for a visit on March 19 to King's College in London, where the ruler serves as patron. His first solo outing with his majesty, was much later than that of Meghan, which happened only weeks after his marriage to Harry, but it would be a waste to read too much at the time.
It's not that Kate didn't notch once. A year after his new life as duchess, he joined the monarch to visit Leicester as part of his Diamond Jubilee tour, although with Prince Philip throughout the trip it was not technically Seen as a solo company.
More than 11 years after his first face-to-face talk at the 2008 wedding of William's cousin Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Autumn Philipps ("She had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come and greet her, we had a little talk and we got along very well," William shared in her 2010 engagement interview) the Queen has developed a deep admiration for Kate said a source We weekly: "She sees her as intelligent, warm and professional."
Perhaps most importantly, she also really pleasures his.
That was evident at the beginning when Kate nervously chose her first Christmas gift for the Queen. As giving away high-priced items, or even something as benign as a sweater or a cashmere scarf, is not what was done during the three-day celebration at Sandringham, Kate had to dream with a modest but thoughtful gesture.
"I worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, & # 39; God, what should I give her?" Our queen at ninety. "I thought about what I would give to my own grandparents and I thought, & # 39; I will do something & # 39; that could have gone terribly wrong. But, I decided to make my grandmother's chutney recipe."
It is true that I was nervous about how a jar of sauce would spill, "but the next day I realized I was on the table," he continued. "I think it really only shows his consideration and his care in caring for everyone."
Such kindness also extends to the younger members of the family, with Kate revealing in the documentary that George, then two years old, had called his great-grandmother "Gan-Gan,quot; and enthusiastically anticipated each of his visits. The 93-year-old woman shared, "he always leaves a small gift or something in his room when we go and stay, and that only shows his love for his family."
And now for Kate, she seems to be having a new level of respect. Last spring's honor hits the duchess on the top steps of The Firm alongside Prince carlos& # 39; wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince edwardgirlfriend Sophie, Countess of Wessex and the queen's daughter Princess Anne, who was appointed to the position of Grand Master in 2007. (Harry was appointed Commander Knight of the Royal Victorian Order in 2015).
To hear connoisseurs of the palace say so, the Queen has been increasingly pleased with the way Kate has represented the family, whether she shows up alone in June to represent the royal family at the annual Beating musical event the Retreat or give your first television interview during your October Tour of Pakistan.
"It seems that this has been Kate's year," said biographer Claudia Joseph Vanity fair in November. "She looks happy, in control and there is a new confidence in her." Joseph continued: "I think Kate seems much happier than a year ago. She has three lovely children, the Queen has honored her for her hard work and is much appreciated not only here but worldwide."
