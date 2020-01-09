Will the Crown cover the actual departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry It surprised the world, apparently, even his family, when they announced plans to withdraw from the duties of the royal family and move to North America. The announcement, made through his Instagram, led many viewers (including us) to speculate on how this would develop on Netflix The crown, the Emmy-winning historical drama series that follows Queen Elizabeth IIThe reign.
How and when The crown address the latest real drama? Well, it probably won't.
While not confirmed, the Netflix drama created by Peter Morgan I intended the series to be six seasons. Two seasons starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, two will star Olivia Colman According to reports, the monarch and two other seasons will star Imelda Staunton. The cast changes as the show progresses over time. The crown The first season was established between 1947-1955, the second one traced the life of the royal family from 1956-1964 and the third season, which fell in 2019, covered 1964-1977.
Colman Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty Y Josh O & # 39; Connor filmed the fourth season consecutively with the third season, and although no time period was officially announced, the next season will feature the introduction of Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) Y Margaret Thatcher (The x files Y Sex education star Gillian anderson) To sum up, the fourth season will cover the 1980s (Thatcher was the 1979-1990 prime minister), the fifth (not yet officially announced) would cover the 1990s and the sixth and final would be the 2000.
According to the BBC, The crown Executive producer Suzanne Mackie He told PA that the Netflix drama is unlikely to touch this latest batch of drama for Queen Elizabeth and her family.
"To be honest, whatever the life of The crown It is after where we are now, I doubt we will ever get this far, "said Mackie.
Of course, that could still change, or there is always the possibility of a television revival in the future. For now, it seems that The crown He will not play "Megxit,quot; or any of the rumors between Prince Harry and Prince William.
Three seasons of The crown They are currently broadcasting on Netflix. The fourth is expected to fall in 2020.