Will the Crown cover the actual departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry It surprised the world, apparently, even his family, when they announced plans to withdraw from the duties of the royal family and move to North America. The announcement, made through his Instagram, led many viewers (including us) to speculate on how this would develop on Netflix The crown, the Emmy-winning historical drama series that follows Queen Elizabeth IIThe reign.

How and when The crown address the latest real drama? Well, it probably won't.

While not confirmed, the Netflix drama created by Peter Morgan I intended the series to be six seasons. Two seasons starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, two will star Olivia Colman According to reports, the monarch and two other seasons will star Imelda Staunton. The cast changes as the show progresses over time. The crown The first season was established between 1947-1955, the second one traced the life of the royal family from 1956-1964 and the third season, which fell in 2019, covered 1964-1977.