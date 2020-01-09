Will NATO play a more important role in the Middle East? The | NATO

President Donald Trump said the United States does not need oil in the Middle East.

So what about the role of your country in the region?

Well, the president is asking NATO allies to intensify their participation there, which seems to contradict his previous questions about the relevance of the alliance.

Trump urged his member countries to increase their military spending, but criticized NATO as obsolete and separated from some of its leaders for their decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Now NATO Secretary General says he agrees with Trump that the alliance should contribute more to the stability of the region.

But given the continuing tension between Tehran and Washington, what can NATO offer?

Presenter: Julie McDonald

Guests:

Karen Joy Greenberg – Director of the National Security Center at Fordham University

Fabrice Pothier – Strategy Director at Rasmussen Global and former Director of Policy Planning at NATO

Tallha Abdulrazaq – Researcher at Exeter University specializing in Iran, Iraq and Middle East politics

Source: Al Jazeera News