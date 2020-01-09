Why Florence Pugh is the rising star you want to know

Daniel Jackson // Vogue
From 14 to BAFTA nominee, the last decade has been a good trip for Florence Pugh.
The 24-year-old actress closed the last year of the decade in a way that only a select few can say, as a star of Greta Gerwig& # 39; s Little woman. Having been in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Pugh's profile has naturally reached new heights with more award nominations and a new publication fashion cover. But, his story is not that of a nightly success. Instead, her acting career began six years ago when she co-starred with game of Thrones& # 39; Maisie williams in the 2014 mystery drama, The fall.
At the time of its launch, she was an 18-year-old newcomer, although she was already used to putting on a show as a nanny for her family. How fashion described, Pugh handled costumes and invented dramas for his Sunday visitors, which he also starred in. "I would say: & # 39; No, that's my part. I interpret the tearful woman who lost her husband & # 39;" Pugh said. fashion.
"I've always been a very noisy personality," he recalled. "Like when I was younger, I always used the brightest. I loved to paint my face. And since I was good at it, I don't think my parents found it offensive."
It is not surprising that Pugh and his brothers, children of a restaurant teacher and dancers, became artists. His three brothers act with his brother Toby Sebastian appearing in game of Thrones. Like his older sister Arabella, Pugh also sings, as the YouTube years videos show fashion pointed out by the then unknown talent.
The native of England is no longer unknown, with leading roles in 2019 Fighting with my family and horror hit Midsommar, driving it to the dominant fame in recent times. After Little woman, is ready to join the Marvel Universe as Yelena with Scarlett JohanssonBlack Widow in the character's next feature film, which will be released in May.
And, if that is not impressive enough, according to fashion, she did many stunts herself.
"She's scary. Steely. She absolutely won't back off," said the director. Cate Shortland saying fashion de Pugh "She has a good deal of anger in her as a person, because of the injustices she sees around her."
With such a successful year in the bag and more to come, it is not known how much the horizon holds for this bright star. As Pugh put it on social media right after his recent BAFTA nomination as a supporting actress in Little woman, "2020 has already surpassed itself."
fashionThe February 2020 issue reaches the kiosks across the country on January 21.
