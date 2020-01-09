Why Florence Pugh is the rising star you want to know

From 14 to BAFTA nominee, the last decade has been a good trip for Florence Pugh.

The 24-year-old actress closed the last year of the decade in a way that only a select few can say, as a star of Greta Gerwig& # 39; s Little woman. Having been in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Pugh's profile has naturally reached new heights with more award nominations and a new publication fashion cover. But, his story is not that of a nightly success. Instead, her acting career began six years ago when she co-starred with game of Thrones& # 39; Maisie williams in the 2014 mystery drama, The fall.

At the time of its launch, she was an 18-year-old newcomer, although she was already used to putting on a show as a nanny for her family. How fashion described, Pugh handled costumes and invented dramas for his Sunday visitors, which he also starred in. "I would say: & # 39; No, that's my part. I interpret the tearful woman who lost her husband & # 39;" Pugh said. fashion.

"I've always been a very noisy personality," he recalled. "Like when I was younger, I always used the brightest. I loved to paint my face. And since I was good at it, I don't think my parents found it offensive."