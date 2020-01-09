Why did Selena Gomez need to wait for this moment to release new music?

It's a new day for Selena Gomez.
With four long years between us and the last pop princess album, 2015 Renaissance, she finally started a new era. It's not as if it had been a radio silence from her in the meantime, with the handful of unique singles like "Bad Liar,quot; and "Back to You,quot; and murderous collaborations like "Wolves,quot; and "Taki Taki,quot;, but Sel certainly kept us Waiting for a more substantial release that would indicate that the long-awaited next album was finally on its way. With Rare Falling in less than 24 hours, that time has come.
After dropping the ballad of self-love "Lose You to Love Me,quot; and the elegant song "Look at Her Now,quot; within 24 hours of the other in October, the singer is finally ready to reveal the body of work that we He has been anticipating. for a long time. Selena has not just returned, but is becoming real in a way she never had before. And after everything that has happened since she left, can you really blame her?
As Renaissance, Selena not only starred in a couple of films and became a successful television producer, serving as an EP for the Netflix teenage drama. 13 reasons why as well as his newly launched documentary series Live undocumented, partnered with Coach and Puma, and was named Billboard Woman of the Year in 2017, but also faced more than her fair share of setbacks. He returned to rehab in 2016 to focus on his mental health, he revealed in 2017 that he had left the care center to receive a kidney transplant from a friend. France Raisa and later recover from what turned out to be a harder than expected surgery, dated Weekend for a spell before separating and reconcile with the infamous ex boyfriend Justin Bieber at the end of 2017, just to separate from what it would be the last time in March 2018, just a few months before he returned with his wife Hailey Bieber (single) Baldwin)
All the time, he was gradually in what will be his third solo studio album (which follows the three he released as leader of the band Selena Gomez and The Scene from a decade ago). And, in fact, he almost released the LP two years ago, he revealed to Ryan Seacrest during an appearance to promote the new material last fall. "It's been four years since I've been working on this album and it's really the perfect moment because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words I'm talking about would have existed," he admitted without going any further. in detail
Whatever the reason, it allowed him to incorporate parts of his story, especially his recent crushes, into the two newest tracks. In "Lose You,quot;, a song she co-wrote with frequent contributors Julia Michaels Y Justin Tranter, as much as Mattias Larsson Y Robin Fredriksson, she makes direct references to the consequences of her final separation with Bieber as she sings about the poor production courtesy of Billie eilish& # 39; his brother FINNES "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since the release of my last album," he said about the song in a press release. "I thought it was important to share the music, since I know that many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally goes through the scars in life. I want people to feel hope and know that you will leave another stronger and a better version of yourself. "
After revealing to the Disney Radio host Candice Valdez She wrote the emotional song over a year ago: "It's interesting to see how far I have come from that moment until now. Sharing my story is exactly what I have always done." "I can't be untrue. I can't pretend I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been doing it," he told Seacrest that he could never have launched it at that time. . "That would not have happened," Selena admitted. "It took me a long time to get over it, but now it's fun. I'm smiling. It's great!"
He followed "Lose You,quot; and his heartbreaking black and white video ripper with the high energy "Look at Her Now,quot; and his video, a technicolor vision and a lesson in contrast to his tight choreography and fierce appearance. And although, thematically, the lyrics are on similar ground, here, Selena empowered herself and the millions of people who listened with the relevant reminder: "She knows she will find love only if she wants to."
"I wrote it as a story. I wanted that perspective because … I also want to show that there is so much strength in being and claiming who you are, especially for me as a woman," he told Seacrest of the song, adding that he wanted to release the song for Your fans ride or die. "They have supported me for years and accompanied me in everything I've been through," he said. "I just wanted to let you know it was good."
And if you wonder how Bieber and his girlfriend took the dual releases, the answer was, surprisingly, calmly. "It's not ideal for Hailey, but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past," a source told E! News of the time. "Justin has completely moved away from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way. Justin and Hailey want Selena to be happy and be in a good place and not be discouraged."
While Selena has kept more details about the album, apart from a list of tracks reveals that it showed features of 6lack Y Kid cudi Near the vest, he promised his fans that the best was yet to come. "All I know is that these two songs were me finishing a chapter in a little bow and the rest of the album is about where I am now and where I'm going," he told Seacrest in October. "So, in my opinion, these are great songs, but I've saved the best for later."
Fortunately, later it is about to become now. And we can hardly wait.
Rare It falls on Friday, January 10.
(Originally published on October 25, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT).