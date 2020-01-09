Where does SVU Rollins take after the hostage situation?

And so, Rollins hard experience is over Law and order: SVU? Not quite. After all, this is Law and order: SVU.
On Thursday, January 9 episode of SVU, "You must be held responsible," he saw Kelli Giddishthe character held hostage by Bucci (Nicholas Turturro), a former policeman who was desperate for the squad to bring billionaire predator Getz (Vincent Kartheiser) to justice for what he did to his daughter. Rollins managed to get out of the test relatively unscathed, at least physically, and the squad caught Getz … who later committed suicide in prison. But is he dead?
"Personally, I don't believe so much in conspiracy theories because I know how difficult it is to simply do a regular job, but the notion that all these people will do something and cover it up? I always go with the simplest explanation that people will wrong, "showrunner Warren leight said.
At the end of the day, Rollins was the one who was saved and made sure to bring Bucci. He clearly felt for the father of two who was desperate for justice after Getz attacked and then prepared his daughter for further corruption. Rollins saving herself, especially after trying to improve through therapy, was a moving choice.
"I didn't think about that, honestly. Instead of her team rushing, she was saved. I'm glad it happened that way too," Giddish said.
Rollins was not open about his therapy. She told her colleagues that she was in a variety of other places besides seeing a psychiatrist. And it turned out that she had more progress talking with Bucci than with the professional.
"I think the interesting thing about this arc is that she is in therapy and knows that she needs to be there, but she really does not want to be there. And it is difficult for her to talk about the things that are really affecting her in the background, then she ends up talking with Bucci about things … It is not the therapist who reaches the heart and soul of Rollins, it is Bucci, and I think she really notices while she is with him, which is very ironic, and I like that ironic twist. I think it was a great idea for Warren to have that. Very Rollins! (Laughter.) & # 39; I can't talk to you about this, you're a therapist, but take me to a motel room and have a gun trained in me and maybe I can dig deep and see what's going on & # 39; "said Giddish.
Giddish said he wasn't sure if Rollins would continue the therapy.
"I'm not sure I'm crazy about therapy," he laughed. "You know, I think the more open you are to the people around you about the problems you are facing, I think you get more and more help. I think that sometimes people are so afraid to admit that they are just holding on, keeping it together or, it’s so hard to be a single mother with these two children. And as long as you tell someone, your friends, even Olivia, that they can pity that, it makes it seem less daunting and seem manageable in some way. it's this great dark and scary thing, which I think is what our program does in the general sense anyway. "
While Rollins may not be crazy about therapy, she will continue, Leight said, and the character will be a little out of service in the next batch of episodes. According to Leight, viewers will see "domino effects,quot; regarding how this terrible experience has impacted the character.
"It won't be until episode 14 when you see her begin to emerge again to Rollins … I think that post-traumatic stress, that's real, and isn't full force for a while," he said. .
Do you come for Rollins once he stands up? A family reunion, which you can present to the spectators to your father.
While Rollins deals with the aftermath of his terrible experience, could viewers see Benson and Rollins deal with their similar experiences looking down with a gun? Giddish said he didn't think that writers would miss that opportunity to explore that part of the relationship with Benson, which is a fan favorite, but Leight warned that Benson has a lot at stake.
"Not to reveal too much, but there is also some stress for Benson in the next episodes. Some really difficult episodes for her," he said. "It's never easy for our boys."
