Where does SVU Rollins take after the hostage situation?

And so, Rollins hard experience is over Law and order: SVU? Not quite. After all, this is Law and order: SVU.

Warning, follow the spoilers.

On Thursday, January 9 episode of SVU, "You must be held responsible," he saw Kelli Giddishthe character held hostage by Bucci (Nicholas Turturro), a former policeman who was desperate for the squad to bring billionaire predator Getz (Vincent Kartheiser) to justice for what he did to his daughter. Rollins managed to get out of the test relatively unscathed, at least physically, and the squad caught Getz … who later committed suicide in prison. But is he dead?

"Personally, I don't believe so much in conspiracy theories because I know how difficult it is to simply do a regular job, but the notion that all these people will do something and cover it up? I always go with the simplest explanation that people will wrong, "showrunner Warren leight said.